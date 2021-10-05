Liverpool News Roundup: Reds facing competition for Belgian midfielder, club urged to offer attacking superstar a new contract, and more - 4 October 2021

After their thrilling 2-2 draw against Manchester City on Sunday, Liverpool will hope their players return from the international break without picking up any injuries. The Reds are still unbeaten in the Premier League and are just a point behind league leaders Chelsea.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumours as of October 4, 2021.

Borussia Monchengladbach says losing Liverpool target for free would not be ideal

Borussia Monchengladbach director Max Eberl has admitted that losing Matthias Ginter and Denis Zakaria on free transfers would not be ideal. However, he believes that the club will be able to deal with it.

The 48-year-old said:

"That wouldn't be an ideal scenario for us, of course. However, we won't be crumbling down, if that happens."

Zakaria has been linked with a move to Liverpool, who could strengthen their midfield next year after deciding not to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

The Reds handed Harvey Elliot an opportunity to impress for the first team. However, the teenager picked up an unfortunate injury that has ruled him out for the foreseeable future.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom Liverpool have been watching Zakaria for a long time, even before at his club BSC Young Boys. So far there has been no talks about a transfer, but there have been exchanges between his agent and the #LFC scouts regarding Zakaria’s development. He fits #LFC very well. [@CFBayern] Liverpool have been watching Zakaria for a long time, even before at his club BSC Young Boys. So far there has been no talks about a transfer, but there have been exchanges between his agent and the #LFC scouts regarding Zakaria’s development. He fits #LFC very well. [@CFBayern] https://t.co/CbobLRIxmJ

Zakaria's current contract expires in the summer of 2022, so he will be available on a free transfer next year.

Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool to offer Mo Salah a new deal

Mo Salah has been in scintillating form for Liverpool this season

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher feels Liverpool should tie down Mohamed Salah to a new long-term deal despite the fact that he is 29.

Liverpool handed several of their key first-team members new deals but are yet to do the same with Salah.

The Egyptian has gotten off to a brilliant start to the season, convincing fans and pundits that securing his long-term future would be the wisest move.

Carragher feels Salah can play well beyond his early 30s as he is someone who "looks after himself." He said:

“I don’t think there’s anyone playing better in the world or in Europe at the moment. His record at the start of this season has been absolutely outstanding.”

“I know the situation Liverpool are in. They don’t have the finances Man City have when you see someone like Kevin De Bruyne. But right now he’s playing as well as anyone in European football they can’t let this drag on and risk losing Mo Salah in the next two years because this is a guy who looks after himself.

Carragher added:

“I’m not going to say he’s like Ronaldo at 35 or 36 topping the goal-scoring charts but I still think this lad has a lot in him going into his 30s.”

Real Madrid join the race for Youri Tielamans

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race to sign Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Leicester City star was linked with a move to Liverpool last summer, but the Reds scoffed at the Foxes' high asking price.

Also Read

Tielemans put in a stellar display for Belgium at Euro 2020, which upped his value. As a result, Leicester City were able to thwart teams chasing his signature.

The same might not be possible next year as Real Madrid are expected to strengthen their team, and Tielemans is high on their transfer wishlist.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh