Liverpool News Roundup: Reds facing competition for Dutch star, club planning a swoop for the Polish Kevin De Bruyne, and more - 3 October 2021

Following their 5-1 win against Porto in the Champions League, Liverpool will look to make a statement against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds will hope to beat the Premier League holders before the international break, and retain their place at the top of the league table. On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumours as on October 3, 2021.

Leeds United join the race to sign Arnaut Danjuma

Leeds United have joined the race to sign Liverpool target Arnaut Danjuma as per Football Insider. Liverpool scouts were in attendance to watch Danjuma against Manchester United as he impressed for Villarreal.

The Dutchman joined Villarreal only last summer, but is already being linked with a return to England after leaving Bournemouth.

Villarreal signed Danjuma in the summer transfer window after his stellar displays for Bournemouth in the Championship last season.

Danjuma scored 17 goals in 35 Championship appearances last season, and has made a bright start to his career at Villarreal.

Joe Cole feels Chiesa would be perfect for Liverpool

Former Liverpool attacker Joel Cole feels the Reds should move for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa after a quiet summer transfer window.

The Reds only signed one player in the form of Ibrahima Konate, as they focussed on handing out new contracts to key squad members.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Joe Cole has described Juventus winger Federico Chiesa as the "absolute perfect player" for Liverpool. Joe Cole has described Juventus winger Federico Chiesa as the "absolute perfect player" for Liverpool. https://t.co/NthLoFOtAX

Chiesa’s stock rose earlier this summer as the attacker helped Italy to a European Championship title.

The Italian has since been linked to several clubs, including the Reds, and Cole feels he would be the perfect signing for Liverpool.

“It was an indifferent summer for Liverpool. I was surprised they didn’t go out and bring in a superstar. Like what Sir Alex Ferguson used to do when they would win trophies. They’d go again and double down, they’d bring someone in who might sort of ruffle feathers. Someone like Chiesa is an absolute perfect player from Juventus for Liverpool, the way he plays,” Cole told Coral, via the Metro.

Kacper Kozlowski linked with a move to Liverpool

Polish attacking midfielder Kacper Kozlowski has been linked with a move to Liverpool as per Mirror. The Reds are reportedly working on signing him in January, but may have to wait until the summer of 2022 to get their man.

AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in Kozlowski, who has been dubbed the Polish Kevin De Bruyne.

The 17-year old currently plays for Pogoń Szczecin, and is still some way away from developing into the player many think he can be. If Liverpool are able to sign him, he could be one for the future.

