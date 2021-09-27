Liverpool News Roundup: Reds interested in Juventus ace, Barcelona join the race for Brazilian attacker, and more - 26 September 2021

After a thrilling 3-3 draw against Brentford in the Premier League, Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Porto for Matchday 2 of the Champions League.

The Reds have some key fixtures on the horizon. They host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday after their clash against Porto.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of September 26, 2021.

Liverpool linked with a move for Chiesa

Liverpool are interested in signing Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa as per Calcio Mercato. The Reds could dip into the transfer market in the winter transfer window, and could compete with Chelsea for Chiesa’s signature.

Chiesa is expected to join Juventus at the end of his two-year loan deal as the Old Lady have the obligation to sign him next summer.

The Italian international put in some stellar displays for the Azzurri at Euro 2020 as Roberto Mancini’s side beat England in the final.

Chiesa’s stock has since gone up, as Liverpool’s rivals Chelsea made a bid of £85 million to sign him in the summer transfer window that was rejected by Juventus.

Former star feels Klopp will be mad at Jones’ display against Brentford

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman has opined that Jurgen Klopp will not be pleased with Curtis Jones’ defensive contribution against Brentford.

Jones was partly at fault for Brentford’s opener as he failed to track Sergi Canos’ run that led to the goal.

“I thought Liverpool were too much laxed in the game,” said McManaman. “Jurgen Klopp will go mad at Curtis Jones for getting caught.

“Fabinho clearing it with his wrong foot. But I thought Brentford had been brilliant. I thought the two strikers have caused Liverpool the most problems this season,” he added.

Barcelona join the race for Raphinha

Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Leeds United attacker Raphinha. The Brazilian was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window, but a move never materialized.

Raphinha had a good first season at Leeds United, and has hence been linked with several top sides.

Manchester City are also one of the teams interested in signing Raphinha, who as per Fichajes will cost in the range of £25 million and £50 million.

