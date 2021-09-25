Liverpool News Roundup: Reds could have key attacker back for Brentford game, agreement reached for midfielder, and more - 24 September 2021

After a convincing 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Norwich City, Liverpool will look to continue their impressive form in the Premier League when they face Brentford on Saturday.

The Reds have some key fixtures on the horizon. They will travel to Porto for Matchday 2 of the Champions League next week after their clash against Brentford.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumours as of September 24, 2021.

Roberto Firmino could be available for Brentford clash

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could return for the Reds' clash against Brentford on Saturday. The Brazilian trained with the squad, but Jurgen Klopp revealed that the forward's involvement will be touch-and-go.

“Bobby trained already for two or three days, so he is back in contention, let me say it like this. We used him a little bit as a ‘joker’ [in training],” explained Klopp.

“But he will be in the normal training and then we have to make a decision if we take him with us or not. Porto [on Tuesday night], 100 per cent. Brentford, we have to see.”

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



Full team news: 🚨 NEW: Jürgen Klopp could call upon Roberto Firmino again for Saturday's teatime Premier League clash with Brentford.Full team news: liverpoolfc.com/news/first-tea… 🚨 NEW: Jürgen Klopp could call upon Roberto Firmino again for Saturday's teatime Premier League clash with Brentford.



Full team news: liverpoolfc.com/news/first-tea… https://t.co/RXvil94AGj

The Merseyside outfit have not missed Firmino so far as the duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have done the bulk of the goal-scoring.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints that Jurgen Klopp's comments on Manchester United's penalty count have affected on-field decisions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels penalty decisions have gone against his side since Jurgen Klopp's comments on Manchester United's spot-kick count earlier this year.

Back in January, the German said that Liverpool received fewer penalties during his stint at the club than Manchester United did in "two years."

Solskjaer stated:

“We just have to hope we get what we deserve. We should have had three pens in the last two games. There was a certain manager last year who was starting to worry about us getting penalties and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give [to us].

“Surely I’ve seen a big, big difference since then on. But we just have to leave it up to the refs and hope that they will make the right calls very soon.”

Solskjaer's agitation comes after Manchester United were denied a penalty kick against West Ham United in their Carabao Cup third-round tie.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣️ "A certain manager last year was starting to worry about us getting penalties and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give."



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United should have had three penalties in the last two games... 🗣️ "A certain manager last year was starting to worry about us getting penalties and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give."



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United should have had three penalties in the last two games... https://t.co/rETQqTOc5t

The Red Devils eventually crashed out after losing 1-0 to the Hammers and will hope to bounce back against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Liverpool reach an agreement with Brighton to sign Yves Bissouma

Brighton & Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma was linked to Liverpool in the summer transfer window

Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement with Brighton to sign midfielder Yves Bissouma in the January transfer window, as per a report by Fichajes.

Also Read

The Malian was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, but the deal did not materialize.

It remains to be seen if there is any truth to the report as there is still some time to go before the tranwindow reopens.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh