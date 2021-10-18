Liverpool News Roundup: Reds leading race to sign Dutch winger, Manchester City to provide competition for striker, and more - 17 October 2021

Liverpool continued their impressive away form in the Premier League on Saturday when they put five goals past Watford to stay within a point of league leaders Chelsea.

The Reds have some important games coming up as they will first face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League before squaring off against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 17, 2021.

Liverpool to compete with Manchester City for Vlahovic

Liverpool are set to compete with Manchester City for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is expected to leave in the summer transfer window next year.

Vlahovic has been linked with an exit after refusing to commit to a new deal, and is likely to attract several offers next summer.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 🥉• Liverpool & Manchester City are ready to make their move for Dusan Vlahovic. Both clubs are willing to spend big for the striker, with Juventus also in front row for him. Juve is waiting on Morata’s situation to clear up in order to offer even more.Source: @TuttoSport 🇮🇹🗞 🥉• Liverpool & Manchester City are ready to make their move for Dusan Vlahovic. Both clubs are willing to spend big for the striker, with Juventus also in front row for him. Juve is waiting on Morata’s situation to clear up in order to offer even more.Source: @TuttoSport 🇮🇹🗞 https://t.co/AD2mEcaSsD

As per Tutto Sport, both Liverpool and Manchester City are willing to spend big on Vlahovic, who might also attract interest from Juventus.

The Bianconeri are reportedly waiting for Alvaro Morata’s situation to clear up to potentially launch a bigger bid for Vlahovic. The Serbian scored 21 times in Serie A last season.

Liverpool leading the race to sign Noa Lang

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Club Brugge winger Noa Lang. The Dutch attacker is also attracting interest from AC Milan, Arsenal and Leeds United.

Club Brugge manager Philippe Clement remained coy when he was asked about Lang’s potential exit in January:

“I am realistic when it comes to these things. If an impossible to refuse offer comes in for him, we won’t be able to stop him in January. I’d rather he finishes the season, takes a title and is important, but we’ll see what happens in January,” Clement said.

Joe Cole backs Alexander-Arnold to play in a number 8 role

Former Liverpool player Joe Cole has backed Trent Alexander-Arnold to play in a midfield role to get more game time for England.

Alexander-Arnold is a regular for Liverpool, but the competition for places has inhibited him from playing regularly for the England national team.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Joe Cole on Trent Alexander-Arnold: "The best right foot in the league. Wand. Unbelievable." Joe Cole on Trent Alexander-Arnold: "The best right foot in the league. Wand. Unbelievable." https://t.co/5c8NU8vXu8

Cole feels that in order to make use of Alexander-Arnold’s abilities in the England national team setup, he could be deployed in a number eight role.

"He plays at right-back for Liverpool but he has that freedom to go into midfield when he sees fit. He's a natural footballer, he knows what positions to take, he knows what's around," Cole said. "For Liverpool, keep doing what you're doing. For England, it's a little bit different, because you've got three or four players you think I need to get all these world class players in the team, maybe I play him as a number eight and develop him in there."

