Liverpool News Roundup: Forward admits he supports the Reds, Luis Suarez reveals unfulfilled Anfield dream, and more - 1 November 2021

After a disappointing 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, Liverpool will hope to prevail over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League fixture on Wednesday. The Reds are unbeaten this season, but will hope to convert more draws into wins in the coming weeks.

Liverpool have a tricky game against West Ham United in the Premier League after their clash against Atletico Madrid before the next international break.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of November 1, 2021.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney says he supports Liverpool

Brentford forward Ivan Toney has admitted he has a soft spot for Liverpool and would find it hard to turn them down if they approached him.

The forward has had a tremendous season for Brentford in the Premier League after playing a key role for them in the Championship last season.

Toney’s 33 goals in 48 appearances powered Brentford to the Premier League earlier this summer, and he has done well in the top flight as well.

“I support Liverpool. If they come knocking who knows? Who knows,” said Toney.

When asked if he would join Liverpool as a squad player instead of Leeds United as their main striker, he said:

“I’d have to go to Liverpool and make myself the main man.”

Luis Suarez reveals unfulfilled Liverpool dream

Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez has admitted it would have been amazing for him to play with Fernando Torres at Anfield.

“Fernando Torres left just before I arrived in Liverpool, it would have been amazing to play with him,” Suarez said in an interview ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Atletico Madrid.

Suarez was in many ways a replacement for Torres after the Spaniard controversially handed in a transfer request and left for Chelsea in the winter transfer window of 2011.

Liverpool acted quickly to sign Suarez and Andy Carroll in the same window, but Suarez was a success while Carroll failed to live up to his massive price tag.

Pundit claims Mwepu meant to catch out Alisson

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has explained that Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu meant to catch out Alisson Becker for the Seagulls' first goal at Anfield on Saturday.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Garth Crooks: “Mwepu had a look at Alisson and saw the sun was blinding the Liverpool goalkeeper before he went for it. It was sheer spontaneous brilliance." #awlive [bbc] Garth Crooks: “Mwepu had a look at Alisson and saw the sun was blinding the Liverpool goalkeeper before he went for it. It was sheer spontaneous brilliance." #awlive [bbc]

“Mwepu had a look at Alisson and saw the sun was blinding the Liverpool goalkeeper before he went for it. It was sheer spontaneous brilliance," Crooks said.

Liverpool were ahead by two goals, but let their control of the game slip as Brighton rallied to draw level.

Mwepu’s delightfully flighted shot caught Alisson out in the first half, before Leandro Trossard scored the second to steal a point at Anfield.

