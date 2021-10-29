Liverpool News Roundup: Reds linked with a £60million move for England international, key midfield duo back in training, and more - 28 October 2021

After demolishing Manchester United in the Premier League, Liverpool overcame Preston North End in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 in a midweek fixture. They remain unbeaten this season and have looked excellent throughout. The Reds will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday (October 31).

Liverpool have some positive news ahead of their next fixture as a couple of key players have returned to training after a spell on the sidelines. We also have a bit of transfer speculation featuring the Reds.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 28, 2021.

Naby Keita and Thiago back in training

Liverpool duo Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita are back in training. Thiago hasn’t featured for Liverpool since his injury against Crystal Palace, while Keita picked up a nasty knock against Manchester United.

Although Keita was stretchered off against the Red Devils in the second half, he is back and is in line to feature against Brighton on Sunday.

Thiago, however, might not start the game against Brighton as he isn’t fully match fit yet. The Spaniard might make the bench.

The return of the duo is good news for Jürgen Klopp, who will hope his side can kick on having not lost a single game so far this season.

Johnson says he would love to see Haaland and Bellingham at Liverpool

Former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson has admitted he would love to see Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham at Anfield.

"I’d love to see Haaland and Bellingham at Liverpool. They are two young guys who are built for the Premier League and for a club like Liverpool. They could develop over the years under a manager like Jurgen Klopp and I could see them becoming massive names in football for a long, long time."

The two players have been linked with moves to Liverpool, but it doesn’t seem like the Reds have the financial power to sign both of them.

Bellingham has had a stellar campaign so far for Die Schwarzgelben and he could slot in well in the Liverpool midfield.

Kalvin Phillips on Liverpool radar

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has emerged as a target for Liverpool as they look to add more strength and depth to their midfield department.

Phillips had an outstanding 2020-21 club season for Leeds United before putting in some stellar displays for England at Euro 2020 as well. As per The Star, Liverpool are plotting a £60 million move for Phillips, who would be a long-term midfield option at Anfield.

The Reds let Gini Wijnaldum leave last summer and decided not to replace the Dutchman in the transfer window. While Naby Keita and Curtis Jones have stepped up so far this season, Phillips would be a valuable addition to the side.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra