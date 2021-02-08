Liverpool News Roundup: Reds linked with Real Madrid ace, club to give Elliot a chance next season, and more - 8th February 2021

Liverpool will hope to bounce back after back-to-back defeats in the Premier League. But it is not going to get any easier when they face Everton in their next game. On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool news Liverpool as on 8th February 2021:

Liverpool to sell Harry Wilson in the summer

Liverpool will reportedly look to sell attacker Harry Wilson in the summer to raise some funds to reinvest in their squad in the summer.

The Reds loaned out Wilson to Cardiff City in the summer of 2020; the 23-year old has done well for the Bluebirds, scoring thrice and assisting seven goals so far in the Championship.

Despite his impressive performances for Bournemouth in the 2018-19 season, Wilson found himself on the fringes of the Liverpool first team and never earned Klopp's trust.

It looks like his future lies elsewhere, as The Athletic’s James Pearce has revealed that Wilson is unlikely to be integrated into the Liverpool first team by Klopp next season.

Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Loris Karius, Sheyi Ojo and Taiwo Awoniyi are among those who could be sold to raise funds to reinvest into the squad.

Barring a late change of heart over a contract extension, Georginio Wijnaldum will depart as a free agent [@JamesPearceLFC] — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 7, 2021

Liverpool to give Harvey Elliot a chance to prove himself next season

As per The Athletic, Liverpool will not loan out Harvey Elliot for an additional year to Blackburn Rovers, as they expect him to compete for a place in the first team next season.

Advertisement

The Reds have lacked top-quality options off the bench because of the absence of Diogo Jota and Naby Keita. So someone like Elliot could be given an opportunity next season.

Elliot has impressed on loan at Blackburn this season, scoring four times and assisted eight in 22 appearances. These are incredible numbers for a 17-year old, but it remains to be seen if can make an impact next season in the Premier League.

Liverpool eye a move for Vinicius Junior

Liverpool’s search for more attacking reinforcements has seen them being linked with a move for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

As per Dario Madridista, Real Madrid will consider selling Vinicius as long as the price is right, but he is not likely to come cheap considering he has a contract until 2025.

The Brazilian was touted as the next big thing when Real Madrid signed him in 2018. But he hasn’t quite shown the maturity yet. It’s hard to blame him though, as he is still only 20.

Real Madrid want to sell him so they can reinvest in their squad, which has at times looked out of sorts this season. For Liverpool, it could be a chance to sign someone talented and groom him into a first-team star.