Liverpool News Roundup: Reds linked with surprise move for Real Madrid midfielder, former striker says Adama Traore would be impact player at Anfield, and more - 16 October 2021

Liverpool continued their impressive away form in the Premier League on Saturday when they put five goals past Watford to stay within a point of league leaders Chelsea.

The Reds have some important games coming up as they will first face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League before squaring off against Manchester United on Sunday.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 16, 2021.

Jürgen Klopp says Salah is the best in the world

Mohamed Salah turned in a special performance against Watford earlier today as he assisted Sadio Mane’s opener and scored a sublime solo goal once again.

The Egyptian seems to have elevated his game to a level that many thought was beyond him.

His displays have earned him comparisons to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, often seen as the two best players in the world.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Salah Jurgen Klopp: “Come on, who is better than Mo Salah at the moment? There is nobody better… and that is clear”. 🔴🇪🇬 #LFC Jurgen Klopp: “Come on, who is better than Mo Salah at the moment? There is nobody better… and that is clear”. 🔴🇪🇬 #LFC #Salah https://t.co/OhLhII45t5

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, however, remains adamant that Salah is currently the best player in the world.

"His performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special. He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now, he is the best," Klopp said.

Liverpool linked with a shock move for Kroos

Liverpool have emerged as a surprise destination for Toni Kroos, who Real Madrid might sell to generate funds for new signings.

El Nacional have claimed that Liverpool might make a £20 million bid for Kroos this January. The Reds did not replace Gini Wijnaldum last summer, and might look to add one more player to their midfield department.

Kroos is no longer a German international, having retired after Euro 2020, and would be a valuable addition to the squad despite being 31.

Former striker says Adama would be an impact sub at Liverpool

Adama Traore has been linked with a move to Liverpool, and former Premier League forward Kevin Phillips feels the Spaniard will be an impact sub at Anfield.

Adama is known for his driving runs on the break, and has been linked with a move to a bigger club following his displays for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Phillips explained the winger would be a good option off the bench for Liverpool:

“I think it would be more of an impact sub solution – I think that’s all he would give them,” Phillips told Football Insider .

“I can’t see him starting loads and loads of games, it would almost be that Shaqiri situation where he comes off the bench,” Phillips added.

Edited by Arvind Sriram