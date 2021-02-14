Liverpool News Roundup: Reds looking to sign Serie A defender, former star criticizes Thiago, and more - 14th February 2021

Liverpool suffered another sapping defeat against Leicester City in the Premier League and will need to bounce back quickly in their next game.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Liverpool from 14th February 2021:

Former Liverpool star says Thiago is a defensive liability and blasts Alisson

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said Thiago Alcantara is a defensive liability in the Reds’ midfield, and also questioned Alisson Becker’s decision making against Leicester.

The Reds took the lead against Leicester City and played some good football before the Foxes equalized. After that, Liverpool collapsed as they conceded another two goals in quick succession to lose 3-1.

Goalkeeper Alisson was at fault as his decision to come out for the ball that Ozan Kabak had under control led to Leicester’s third goal.

After the game, Carragher tweeted about Thiago’s defensive malaise and Alison’s error prone display.

Liverpool outstanding up until 1-1. Thiago a liability defensively! The Keeper’s decision making gone awol last 2 games!! #LEILIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 13, 2021

Fabinho could miss Liverpool’s Champions League tie

Liverpool have been handed another blow as the Telegraph (via Empire of the Kop) are claiming that Fabinho could miss their Champions League tie against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

The report adds that the 27-year-old could possibly miss a couple more games after that as well.

Jurgen Klopp had said before the Leicester game that Fabinho had a minor muscle injury. The German went with the duo of Ozan Kabak and Jordan Henderson at the back against the Foxes.

Fabinho’s last appearance came in the 4-1 defeat against Manchester City last weekend, and the Brazilian will be a big absence against Leipzig.

Klopp does have the option of using Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams, or sticking with the same defensive combination of Henderson and Kabak.

Liverpool looking to sign Bremer

Liverpool could look to sign a defender in the summer transfer market despite having the option to sign Kabak permanently, as well as signing Ben Davies in January.

As per the Mirror, the Reds are looking at Torino defender Bremer. The Brazilian is still only 23 and has put in some solid displays for the Serie A outfit.

According to the report, Torino expect offers for Bremer following his good displays this season and Liverpool are among the clubs interested.

Bremer is being seen as a long-term option at centre-back as he can play as a left centre-back and has all the attributes to thrive in the Premier League. He has made 18 appearances in Serie A so far, scoring thrice.