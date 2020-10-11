Liverpool News Roundup: Reds make proposal for sweeping changes to English Football, goalkeeper move rubbished, and more - 11th October, 2020

In today's Liverpool news roundup, we have the latest as the Reds' owners look to gather support for a proposal that changes the English football landscape completely, while a potential move for Stoke City's Jack Butland has been rubbished.

Liverpool, Manchester United head proposal for Premier League changes

Liverpool and Manchester United are leading a proposal to make sweeping changes to the structure of English Football.

The proposal - titled Project Big Picture - is being drawn up to change the voting structure within the Premier League, and also the funding models for the rest of the English Football pyramid.

According to The Telegraph, the proposal includes several drastic changes to the English game, with one of them being the reduction of the number of teams in the Premier League from 20 to 18.

The proposal includes plan to scrap the Community Shield, which is the traditional curtain-raise to the English football season, and the League Cup.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Project Big Picture’: the full details on the proposals by Liverpool & Manchester United to tear up the English game. By my colleague @JWTelegraph https://t.co/o5kNe3KJmN — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) October 11, 2020

In addition, it proposes that the current "big six", along with the historical clubs like Everton and West Ham, hold the voting rights to make any changes in the future, instead of the current "One club, one vote" policy adopted by the Premier League, which needs 14 out of 20 clubs to vote for any changes to be implemented.

The Telegraph are reporting that initial talks have been held between Liverpool's owners and the rest of the "big six", with Fenway Sports Group attempting to muster the support to push the proposals through.

Jack Butland unlikely to make Liverpool switch

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is unlikely to move to Liverpool before the domestic transfer window shuts on October 16.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool were said to be interested in the former England international, but those claims have been rubbished now.

The Liverpool Echo have reported that Liverpool are not in negotiations with Stoke right now, and that they will not sign a goalkeeper before the domestic transfer window ends.

That means that the under-fire Adrian San Miguel will continue to be in goal for the next few weeks, with Alisson Becker injured.

Naby Keita reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is said to have tested positive for COVID-19, along with four other players from the Guinea national team.

Keita is now the third Liverpool player to test positive for the virus, after Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane missed Premier League games due to it as well.

Thiago missed two league games - against Arsenal and Aston Villa - while Mane missed the Reds' embarrassing 7-2 loss at Villa Park.

Guinea face Gambia on Tuesday, and the players who have tested positive will miss that game. It's also being reported that the entire Guinea contingent will face a fresh round of tests on Sunday, with the cancellation of the match against Gambia, a possibility.