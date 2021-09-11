Liverpool News Roundup: Reds receive a boost ahead of Leeds United clash, Klopp hints at rotations to counter fixture congestion, and more - 11 September 2021

With the international break done and dusted, Liverpool will look to build some momentum in the Premier League when they face Leeds United on Sunday.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of September 11, 2021.

Liverpool will be allowed to use their Brazilian contingent against Leeds United

Both Liverpool and Leeds United have received a timely boost ahead of their clash on Sunday as FIFA have cleared the Brazilian players to take part in the game.

The decision comes after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay FA agreed to waive the 5-day restriction.

Premier League players cleared to play this weekend by Fifa after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agree to waive automatic 5-day restriction. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) September 10, 2021

Following the decision, Liverpool duo Fabinho and Alisson Becker should feature against Leeds United. Roberto Firmino, however, will play no part due to an injury.

Leeds United, too, will be able to field a lineup with Raphinha in it. The winger’s presence will add more bite to the Whites’ attack, even though they have Dan James waiting in the wings.

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool’s business model might hurt them this season

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has admitted that Liverpool cannot always outperform their cash-rich rivals through Jürgen Klopp’s coaching excellence alone.

The Reds had another quiet transfer window and decided against adding more fire-power despite a subdued 2020-21 campaign.

Carragher has explained that the Reds’ business model has nothing to do with their success on the pitch, with Klopp being the biggest reason behind their resurgence.

"How long can they keep beating the system to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League? Another transfer window has passed with Liverpool the 14th-biggest spenders in the country. A year ago they were 10th on that list, having spent less on new players than Sheffield United and Newcastle United.

"With sporting director Michael Edwards delaying extending his contract beyond this season, and Klopp unlikely to stay beyond 2024, many supporters are wondering if Liverpool’s success is despite their business model rather than because of it. My belief is that the single biggest influence on Liverpool’s success since 2015 is Klopp,” Carragher wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

Klopp hints at rotations in the coming weeks

Liverpool are set for a busy period in the coming weeks with the Champions League set to resume. There are games in the Premier League and the League Cup as well.

🚨 ICYMI: Six games on the horizon this month 👊 pic.twitter.com/RwjRnSemMJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 4, 2021

The Reds will play four times in just nine days, starting with their clash against AC Milan next midweek.

Klopp has revealed that he will make use of Liverpool’s deep squad as they look to do well in all competitions in the coming fortnight or so.

“We are Liverpool and that means everybody expects us to win each game. It’s not about, ‘Here we can a little bit…’ We will use each source, each leg we have and we’ll try to be as successful as possible,” Klopp told reporters.

