Liverpool News Roundup: Midfielder set to be available for Leeds United clash, German starlet on the club's radar, and more - 7 September 2021

Naby Keita on his way back to Liverpool

Naby Keita is expected to be available for Liverpool’s clash against Leeds United on Sunday. The midfielder's participation was in doubt, but he is set to return to Liverpool after boarding a flight earlier today amidst a military coup in Guinea.

Guinea’s clash against Morocco was suspended after a military coup overthrew president Alpha Conde.

A Liverpool spokesperson revealed:

“We are in constant contact with Naby and have had regular communication via his national team management.

"We are satisfied that he is safe and well cared for. Obviously the situation is fluid and we will maintain regular dialogue with the relevant authorities as we work to get Naby back to Liverpool in a timely and secure manner."

Henderson feels Alexander-Arnold will not play in midfield for Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has explained that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impact at right-back has been so good that he does not see the Liverpool academy graduate playing in midfield.

Alexander-Arnold was used in a midfield role by Gareth Southgate against Andorra and fared well as England comfortably won the game 4-0.

🚨 NEW: Jordan Henderson doesn't believe Trent Alexander-Arnold will make the permanent switch from right-back to midfield anytime soon.



Liverpool have several options in midfield and Henderson feels Alexander-Arnold is so good at right-back there is no need to play him anywhere else.

“At the minute he is so good at right-back, especially at club level - I don’t see that changing in the near future.”

“But it’s good the gaffer here is looking at it to see what he can add – you have to be very talented to play in any position – but for me, he is so good at the right-hand side delivering crosses that he should stick to that for the time being.”

Liverpool interested in signing Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi scored on his debut for Germany last week and has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The Reds are expected to strengthen their squad next summer or even in January depending on the situation.

🇩🇪🥇• #Bayern Munich, #Liverpool and #Barcelona have Karim #Adeyemi on their radar. The 19-year old striker is under contract at Red Bull Salzburg until 2024.



His market value is said to be €20M.



As per Bild, Liverpool are expected to face competition from Barcelona for the 19-year old, who has impressed for Red Bull Salzburg in the last season or so.

