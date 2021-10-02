Liverpool News Roundup: Reds scouted Dutch attacker in Champions League group game; Guardiola says Klopp has helped him grow as a manager, and more - 1 October 2021

Following their 5-1 win against Porto in the Champions League, Liverpool will look to make a statement against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds will hope to beat the Premier League holders before the international break, and retain their place at the top of the league table. On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumours as on October 1, 2021.

Pep Guardiola says Jurgen Klopp has made him a better manager

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have had quite a rivalry in the last decade or so. The Spaniard has now said that Klopp has made him a better manager. The two managers’ rivalry first started in Germany, when Guardiola was managing Bayern Munich while Jurgen Klopp was the Borussia Dortmund manager.

Jurgen Klopp on Pep Guardiola: “I respect him. I’m not sure I’ve ever told Pep, but I like him! It’s true… Our families met, and I can tell you, if somebody has a family like Pep Guardiola, they must be a good person… Outstanding.” [via @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Pep Guardiola: “I respect him. I’m not sure I’ve ever told Pep, but I like him! It’s true… Our families met, and I can tell you, if somebody has a family like Pep Guardiola, they must be a good person… Outstanding.” [via @AnfieldWatch]



Guardiola’s side stopped Dortmund from winning the title. But Klopp managed to turn the tide in the Premier League when Liverpool finished ahead of the Sky Blues in the 2019-20 season.

Guardiola has admitted that he shares the same ideas as Klopp, and the German has helped him grow as a manager.

“There are some managers, Jurgen is one, to challenge you to move a step forward … here we have many years, many competitions together. Every game was nice; both teams have the same idea, to score goals in different ways; quicker than us but in the same way to win the games,” Guardiola said ahead of Manchester City’s clash against Liverpool.

Liverpool sent scouts to watch Danjuma

Liverpool reportedly sent scouts to watch Arnaut Danjuma when Villarreal faced Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Dutchman put in a stellar display and troubled Diogo Dalot throughout the night. Liverpool were linked with a move for the Dutchman in the summer transfer window, but decided not to pursue his services.

Danjuma moved to Villarreal instead, and has since scored two goals in five La Liga games so far this season. He is currently being seen as an alternative to Sadio Mane on the left flank.

Chris Sutton says Liverpool would suffer without Salah

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has opined that Liverpool would suffer without their key man Mohamed Salah, unlike City who have an embarrassment of riches.

The Buckshee @BucksheeForum

Sutton feels Manchester City can afford to lose their key players owing to their superior squad depth.

“If Liverpool were to lose Mohamed Salah for a month or two, they would suffer. If Manchester City lose Jack Grealish, they’ve got Phil Foden. If they lose Raheem Sterling, they’ve got Riyad Mahrez."

"If they lose Kevin De Bruyne, they’ve got Bernardo Silva, not to mention Gabriel Jesus popping up wherever Pep Guardiola tells him to go. Oh, and Ferran Torres,” Sutton wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

The two sides will square off on Saturday in the Premier League.

