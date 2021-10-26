Liverpool News Roundup: Reds set to face competition from Arsenal for midfielder, Red Bull Salzburg director says they don't want to sell forward, and more - 25 October 2021

Liverpool continued their impressive away form in the Premier League, demolishing Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday. The result meant Liverpool remained second in the Premier League, and extended their unbeaten start to the season to nine matches.

The Reds, however, have some tricky games coming up. They will first face Preston North End in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, before squaring off against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 25, 2021.

Liverpool showing serious interest in Karim Adeyemi

Liverpool are showing serious interest in Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi as per reports in Austria.

Adeyemi has impressed this season, and was handed his senior debut for the German national team by manager Hansi Flick.

Liverpool are expected to strengthen their attack in January, and view Adeyemi as the ideal option owing to his bustling displays in attack.

Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund, however, has revealed that the club do not intend to sell Adeyemi before the end of the season. It remains to be seen how they will respond if Liverpool lodge a tempting bid.

"Karim will finish the season with us, that is clearly the plan. I don’t know what could happen if Karim doesn’t finish the season with us," Freund said in an interview.

Ian Wright says Liverpool are ahead of Manchester United because of their coaching

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Liverpool’s dominance over Manchester United is due to how well they have been coached.

The Reds put in a ruthless display to beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday to stay within a point of league leaders Chelsea.

Manchester United looked extremely shaky at the back throughout the game, and Wright feels Liverpool were the better team owing to their coaching standards.

“Liverpool are a million miles ahead of Manchester United and it’s down to how they are coached,” Wright said.

Arsenal join the race to sign Bissouma

Yves Bissouma has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but the Reds are set to face competition from Arsenal for his signature as per Fichajes.

The Reds look light in the midfield department, with the likes of Thiago, James Milner, and Naby Keita are all expected to miss a few games between now and the next international break.

The duo of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have also been pretty injury-prone in recent seasons, so the need to sign another quality midfielder is imperative.

Arsenal too will need more reinforcements as their midfield depth isn’t the best. Granit Xhaka is nursing a long-term injury, and Thomas Partey has also had his fair share of niggles.

Edited by Arvind Sriram