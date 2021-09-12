Liverpool News Roundup: Reds target set to sign a new contract, teenage sensation receives a glowing review from Fabinho, and more - 12 September 2021

With the international break done and dusted, Liverpool will look to build some momentum in the Premier League and Cup competitions with the fixtures set to pile up.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of September 12, 2021.

Harvey Elliot gets a token of approval from teammate

Fabinho has heaped praise on Liverpool teammate Harvey Elliot after the midfielder’s impressive performances so far this season.

Elliot, who was on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, was not expected to feature prominently this season. However, Jürgen Klopp has given the former Fulham ace a sustained run in the team after he impressed in pre-season.

Elliot’s teammate Fabinho has claimed that the England starlet plays with a lot of personality and quality on the pitch.

"Harvey Elliott is a positive so far, personally. He has done really well and he played a big game against Chelsea. He has a lot of personality and a lot of quality," Fabinho said.

Klopp not fussed about other clubs spending a lot of money

Liverpool signed only one player in the summer transfer window, and that has raised questions about whether they can challenge for the title.

The Reds’ transfer business fades when compared to what the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea did last summer. Even Arsenal, without European football, spent over £100 million on transfers.

Klopp: “I honestly could not care less what other clubs are doing.



“I signed up for this way when I arrived here.



“In that time, we were quite successful... We won a couple of trophies, exactly with that way.”https://t.co/2H9AcV4bsq — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 11, 2021

When Klopp was asked about Liverpool’s rivals spending money, the German said:

“I honestly could not care less what other clubs are doing. “I signed up for this way when I arrived here. “In that time, we were quite successful... We won a couple of trophies, exactly with that way.”

Liverpool target set to extend his deal with Fiorentina

Dusan Vlahovic is set to extend his stay at Fiorentina despite interest from several clubs.

Dušan Vlahovic has scored 20 goals in 21 Serie A matches in 2021. Born in 2000. 🟣 #Vlahovic



Tottenham were interested this summer, Atletico Madrid offered €60m plus % on future sale: Fiorentina and Vlahovic with his agent said no.



New contract talks are currently underway. pic.twitter.com/S664FHoSMb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2021

Also Read

Liverpool are among several clubs interested, but the Serbian has revealed that talks are on-going with Fiorentina and his representatives to extend his stay in Florence.

“I said many times that I decided to stay in Florence, nobody else had to decide for me. When the coach arrived, and the squad we put together, it’s good. At the end of the season, we will see if it proved to be the right decision, but I followed my heart. I am young, my moment will come and I just need to continue working like this. We are talking [regarding an extension], that is all I can say.”

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Parimal Dagdee