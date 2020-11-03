Liverpool News Roundup: Reds touted as striker's next destination, Alexander-Arnold enjoying momentum - 3rd November, 2020

In today's Liverpool news roundup, we have the latest as the Reds have been touted as the next destination for the world's hottest young striking prospect. There's also an update as Trent Alexander-Arnold has said that he is enjoying the Reds' current cramped schedule, and more.

RB Salzburg sporting director says Erling Haaland will land at Liverpool

Erling Haaland could be on his way to Liverpool, according to RB Salzburg's sporting director Christoph Freund.

Haaland left RB Salzburg to join Borussia Dortmund in January, and is well on his way to ending this season as one of the top-scorers in Bundesliga.

Freund now believes that when Haaland does choose to leave Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool could be his next destination.

Freund was on a Sky Sports broadcast alongside Germany legend Lothar Matthaus. He agreed with Matthaus when the latter said that Liverpool could be a potential destination for Haaland.

"That's where he will land," said Freund. "He can play for any club in the world. With his mentality, his will, with his self-confidence he can make a mark on European football in the next ten years."

Trent Alexander-Arnold relishing condensed Liverpool fixture list

Advertisement

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has said that he is enjoying playing three matches a week for the Reds in this current hectic schedule.

"For me personally, I enjoy the fact of playing three games a week,” Alexander-Arnold said to Liverpool's official website.

"The games coming thick and fast, when you’ve got momentum there’s nothing better. It’s tough physically to obviously recover quickly but that’s part of the job and I think we’re all used to it now," he continued.

Alexander-Arnold also said that the Reds' last two seasons have primed them for this current run of fixtures.

"We’ve been doing it for about three years now, playing so many games, the relentless fixtures. Obviously the last year on the whole has been strange for everyone so it’s a little bit different to normal, but the fact of still trying to recover and making sure that you’re ready physically and mentally for games is still the same," he concluded.

Liverpool latest European giant to monitor young Icelandic striker

Liverpool have sent scouts to monitor Isak Bergmann Johannesson, a 17-year-old Icelandic striker. The youngster, who plays in Sweden for IFK Norrkoping, has been the subject of interest from other big European clubs, including Manchester United and Juventus, according to the Daily Mail.

The report quoted Norrkoping's chief scout Stig Torbjornsen saying that many clubs are chasing the Icelandic striker.

"It has been a great interest. It's fun that we have many interesting players but it's no secret that clubs are chasing Bergmann Johannesson," he said.