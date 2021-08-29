Liverpool News Roundup: Reds tried to sign Real Madrid midfielder, Divock Origi tipped to join Arsenal, and more - 29 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad. The club also plans to jettison a few players to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on August 29, 2021.

Arsenal tipped to sign Divock Origi

As per Express, Arsenal could make a move for Divock Origi should they sell striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the final few days of the transfer window.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Juventus as Arsenal could offload their highest earner to reduce their wage bill.

🚨 NEW: Despite a number of European clubs registering their interest in Divock Origi, there have so far been no concrete bids worth considering for a player who is valued at around £12m to £15m. His wages have also proved prohibitive for some suitors. #awlive [@JamesPearceLFC] pic.twitter.com/c7j0jZbAPK — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 27, 2021

Origi, who has fallen below the pecking order at Liverpool, has been linked with an exit but the Reds have not received a concrete bid for the Belgian. Liverpool will reportedly sell Origi for a fee of £12 million -15 million.

Liverpool to assess Firmino’s injury

Roberto Firmino will undergo a scan to determine the severity of the hamstring injury that forced him to come off against Chelsea.

Firmino did not last the entire first half against Chelsea on Saturday as the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by ten men.

Jürgen Klopp has revealed that the injury was serious enough for him to come off, but is hopeful it isn’t anything more than that.

"Serious? I don't know. Serious enough to take him off, yes. Bobby [Firmino] felt his hamstring, came and told us so we had to prepare the change. Bobby is nobody who raises the hand when he doesn't feel anything.

"It doesn't look too serious but you never know before you have a scan, which will happen tomorrow."

Liverpool wanted to sign Valverde from Real Madrid

Liverpool wanted to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde earlier in the transfer window before the Argentine signed a new contract with them nearly a week ago.

The Reds are lighter in the midfield department following Gini Wijnaldum’s departure. Klopp, however, has Harvey Elliot available this season.

🇪🇸🥉• #Liverpool considered making a HUGE offer this summer for Federico #Valverde (23) before his renewal with Real Madrid, but his agent told them Valverde’s intention of staying at Madrid and extending - which ultimately stop Liverpool’s pursuit.



Source: @BernabeuDgt 🌐 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 29, 2021

As per Bernabeu Digital, Liverpool were ready to make a big offer to sign Valverde, but his agent told them his intentions of staying put at Real Madrid.

You may also like: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans, and more

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Arjun Panchadar