Liverpool News Roundup: Reds urged to sign PSG attacker, midfield duo available for Burnley clash, and more - 20 August 2021

Liverpool have had a quiet transfer window so far, signing just one player in the summer. The club plan to clear a few players from their squad to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of August 20, 2021.

Lyon still far from Liverpool’s valuation of Xherdan Shaqiri

Ligue 1 side Lyon want to sign Xherdan Shaqiri, but have not matched Liverpool’s asking price for the Switzerland international.

As per French publication Le Progres, Liverpool want more than the €6 million that Lyon are currently offering for Shaqiri.

Shaqiri’s contract with Liverpool will expire in the summer of 2022, but the club remain adamant about their asking price.

Reports indicate that Lyon will be able to offer a higher fee for Shaqiri once the French club's deal to offload Maxwel Cornet to Burley is finalized. Burnley are close to signing Cornet for a fee of around €15.5 million.

Henderson and Thiago could feature against Burnley

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara played for Liverpool in their behind-closed-doors friendly last Sunday, and are in line to return to Premier League action this Saturday.

Liverpool played with a midfield three of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against Norwich City.

Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Henderson and Thiago looked good in training, and he will take a late call on whether or not they will face Burnley.

“They are much closer, yes. They look fine, now we have to make the decision. They looked really good in the game and looked good in the training week, so it’s up to me to make some decisions.”

Liverpool tipped to sign German attacking midfielder

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips believes Julian Draxler would be a good option for Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

Draxler’s future at PSG is in doubt as the Parisians have several attacking players at their disposal. With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar expected to occupy the front three, Draxler’s playing time could be substantially reduced.

Phillips has backed Liverpool to sign Draxler and strengthen their squad this summer:

“Draxler would really strengthen their squad, we all know how good he is. Klopp is still looking for players I’m sure. If they could nick Draxler at the right price, he would be a great signing.

“They are in the market for another attacker with Shaqiri and Origi moving on, so he could be a perfect replacement.”

