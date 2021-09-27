Liverpool News Roundup: Reds will not return for Brazilian attacker; Klopp on his team's defending against Brentford, and more - 27 September 2021

After a thrilling 3-3 draw against Brentford in the Premier League, Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Porto for Matchday 2 of the Champions League.

The Reds have some key fixtures on the horizon. They host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday after their clash against Porto. On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumours as on September 27, 2021.

Ivan Toney says it was a battle against Virgil van Dijk

Boyhood Liverpool fan and Brentford forward Ivan Toney has said that facing Reds’ defender Virgil van Dijk was 'madness'. Toney failed to get on the scoresheet, but troubled the Liverpool back four with his pace and tenacity when the two sides faced off on Saturday.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 🎙 Ivan Toney on playing against Virgil van Dijk:



"It was pure madness, coming up against one of the best centre-backs in the world. You know it will be a battle. He certainly gave me that." 🎙 Ivan Toney on playing against Virgil van Dijk:



"It was pure madness, coming up against one of the best centre-backs in the world. You know it will be a battle. He certainly gave me that." https://t.co/euZMUNlL6R

The two teams played out an entertaining 3-3- draw in what was arguably the game of the season so far. Toney has said that it was a battle against Van Dijk, one of the best centre-backs in the game at the moment.

"It was pure madness, coming up against one of the best centre-backs in the world. You know it will be a battle. He certainly gave me that," Toney said.

Liverpool will not try to re-sign Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho’s career has gone downhill since leaving Liverpool. The Brazilian was linked with a return to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Although the transfer did not materialise and the reports were speculative, Barcelona could offload him to Liverpool next January if he has a good first half of the 2021-22 season. However, El Nacional has reported that Coutinho’s time at Liverpool has ended for good, as Jürgen Klopp does not want the attacker back at the club.

Coutinho infamously refused to play at the start of the 2017-18 season by claiming he had a sore back. In truth he wanted to force a move to Barcelona. He was eventually sold for a record fee of £142 million the following January.

Klopp says he isn’t concerned by Liverpool's defensive display against Brentford

Liverpool conceded three times against Brentford and were held by the Bees in what was a poor defensive display by the Reds on the day.

This Is Anfield @thisisanfield Klopp's pre-Porto press conference:



"I think it's hard to win a game when you're not defending on your highest level. Not just the last line (defence), that's why Brentford caused us problems.



"Porto is a direct team also, they will cause us problems, we have to improve." Klopp's pre-Porto press conference:



"I think it's hard to win a game when you're not defending on your highest level. Not just the last line (defence), that's why Brentford caused us problems.



"Porto is a direct team also, they will cause us problems, we have to improve." https://t.co/yeNHAHVgZl

Also Read

The Merseyside outfit have a tricky game away from home in the Champions League against Porto next. But manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his defence isn’t a big concern right now.

"We didn't defend at our highest level, so we have to improve. We don't make these things bigger than they are, but you have to show a reaction," Klopp said. "It's not a moment to be concerned, but we have spoken about it, and we know that we can't do things like that. We have sorted that, and we have to show that tomorrow," added Klopp.

Edited by Bhargav