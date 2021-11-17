Liverpool News Roundup: Reds will have to wait until the summer to sign Colombian ace, injury updates on Mane and Origi, and more - 16 November 2021

After their 3-2 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League, Liverpool will look to bounce back after the international break when they face Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds will hope their players return healthy after a few taxing international matches as they will need them fit for a busy run of fixtures in December.

Having sealed top spot in their UCL group, Liverpool will look to cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League table once they return to action.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of November 16, 2021.

Liverpool may have to wait until the summer to sign Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz is in man in form at the moment and is attracting interest from Liverpool. As per reports in Portugal, however, the Reds may have to wait until next summer to sign him.

Porto manager Sérgio Conceição has personally asked the winger to stay until the end of the season to help his side wrestle the league away from Sporting Lisbon.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom ❗️𝗡𝗘𝗪: FC Porto manager Sérgio Conceição has asked Luís Diaz (24) to stay at least until the end of the season before he moves to a new league. There is solid interest from Liverpool on the winger, but a transfer might have to wait till the summer.



Source: @CMJornal 🇵🇹🗞 ❗️𝗡𝗘𝗪: FC Porto manager Sérgio Conceição has asked Luís Diaz (24) to stay at least until the end of the season before he moves to a new league. There is solid interest from Liverpool on the winger, but a transfer might have to wait till the summer.Source: @CMJornal 🇵🇹🗞 https://t.co/xENMcmwzZw

Liverpool might add more attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window as they are set to lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the AFCON.

Díaz would be a strong alternative for Mane as the Colombian has the ability to find the back of the net despite being a wide player. He has scored nine goals in 11 league appearances so far this season.

Manchester City will not sell Raheem Sterling to Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with a move to re-sign Raheem Sterling, but Manchester City are unlikely to sell him to their direct rivals.

Sterling has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City following the emergence of Phil Foden and the arrival of Jack Grealish. The England international would like to play first-team football but may have to move elsewhere to do so.

Barcelona are among the teams who have been linked, with Sterling open to the idea of moving to a new league to ply his trade.

Update on Sadio mane and Divock Origi

Sadio Mane is available for Liverpool’s clash against Arsenal after suffering an injury scare while representing Senegal earlier this week. The 29-year-old trained and should be available for selection.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

theathletic.com/news/sadio-man… Sadio Mane fine but Curtis Jones now set to be sidelined for a few more weeks due to eye injury. Club doc Jim Moxon: “The important thing to emphasise is there is no lasting damage and his vision won’t be impacted beyond the recovery period." #LFC Sadio Mane fine but Curtis Jones now set to be sidelined for a few more weeks due to eye injury. Club doc Jim Moxon: “The important thing to emphasise is there is no lasting damage and his vision won’t be impacted beyond the recovery period." #LFC theathletic.com/news/sadio-man…

Jürgen Klopp, however, is likely to be without Divock Origi and potentially Andy Robertson for the clash against the Gunners.

James Milner and Jordan Henderson will also be assessed before the game as they trained away from the main team.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh