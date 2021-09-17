Liverpool News Roundup: Summer signing set to feature in upcoming games, former Bayern Munich chairman on the Reds' chances of signing Haaland, and more - 16 September 2021

Liverpool are looking to build some momentum in the Premier League and cup competitions after securing a 3-2 win against AC Milan in the Champions League. The Reds have some important fixtures on the horizon in the next fortnight or so.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of September 16, 2021.

Former Bayern Munich chairman doesn’t think Liverpool will sign Haaland

Former Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge does not think Liverpool will stump up the cash to sign Erling Haaland in 2022.

The Reds are among several top sides vying for the Norwegian’s signature. However, they could fall short owing to the financial muscle of other teams.

Haaland has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich as the Bavarians seek a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

"Haaland is an investment. I don't think he's going to Liverpool. I know the owner very well and he is not known for opening the (money) box." [BILD]



Rummenigge has explained that Haaland would be an investment for Bayern Munich. He also claimed that Liverpool owner John Henry will not spend a fortune on signing the 21-year-old:

Rio Ferdinand claims Mo Salah doesn’t get enough recognition

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand feels Mohamed Salah’s consistency is on par with that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Egyptian talisman got on the score sheet against AC Milan in Liverpool’s opening Champions League game to continue his impressive form.

Ferdinand feels Salah doesn’t get enough credit for his consistency:

“I don’t think Salah gets the credit he deserves. In last few years, he has to be in the conversation with the likes of Messi and Ronaldo. His consistency and numbers are so good.”

Ibrahima Konate set to make his debut in the coming week or so

According to The Athletic reporter James Pearce, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will make his debut either against Crystal Palace on Saturday or against Norwich City next week.

Ibrahima Konate's Liverpool debut will follow either at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday or away at Norwich City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.



Jurgen Klopp deployed the centre-half duo of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez against AC Milan. This means he is likely to rest Matip given the number of minutes the defender has already played. Meanwhile, Gomez is still finding his fitness, so his minutes will also need to be managed.

Van Dijk is expected to return against Crystal Palace this weekend, so Klopp will have to decide who to pair up alongside him. Konate has a good chance of making it to the starting XI.

