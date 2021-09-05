Liverpool News Roundup: Trent Alexander-Arnold has his say on playing in midfield, Mohamed Salah's wage demands, and more - 5 September 2021

After remaining passive in the recently concluded summer transfer window, Liverpool will hope to make the best use of their resources post the international break and mount a title challenge.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of September 5, 2021.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s staggering wage demands revealed

The Mirror claim that Mohamed Salah wants a staggering £500,000-a-week to extend his stay at Liverpool.

The Reds are currently in talks to tie Salah down to a longer deal as his current contract runs until 2023.

We're not buying this one...📰🙄 https://t.co/qoeb4x5F8C — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 5, 2021

Salah has been the best goal-scorer in the Premier League since joining Liverpool in 2017, and has scored an incredible 127 goals for the Reds over all competitions.

Mirror’s claim on Salah’s demands does seem a bit outlandish, though, so we’d suggest you take it with a grain of salt.

Arsene Wenger believes Haaland will move to the Premier League

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes the Premier League will be Erling Haaland’s next destination.

Haaland has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League and a release clause next summer will put him within their reach.

The Norwegian was linked with a transfer to Real Madrid earlier this summer, but stayed put at Borussia Dortmund.

Arsene Wenger makes Erling Haaland prediction after #LFC transfer linkshttps://t.co/oBerHqVZWl — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) September 4, 2021

Wenger has explained that the economic power of the Premier League means a talent like Haaland could very likely move to the riches of England.

"I think that [a move to England] will happen. The economic power of the Premier League is too strong,” Wenger told German publication Bild.

"English football is dominant because it is where the most money is. The best players always go the best way to make the most money. Haaland is likely to be the next high-profile goal-scorer after Kylian Mbappe. He’s a super talent," he added.

Trent Alexander-Arnold unsure of midfield role

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has explained that he is unsure of playing in a midfield role in the long run, having played his entire career as a full-back.

"I’m a right-back. I’ve played that my whole career and haven’t really stepped out of it too much. In the big Premier League games I haven’t been thrown into midfield, so it’s tough to say if I’d be able to handle it."

"Only two people’s opinions can change my position and they’re the managers I play for. They’re the decision-makers; only their opinions count," Alexander-Arnold said.

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar