In today's Liverpool news roundup, we have the latest as the Reds' have two first-team stars back in training, while Barcelona's coach has spoken about adding a Liverpool midfielder to his squad.

Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane return to Liverpool training

Liverpool have been given a boost ahead of this weekend's Merseyside Derby with Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane both returning to full first-team training. Both players had tested positive for COVID-19 before the international break, but have now finished their periods of isolation, and are free to return.

Thiago missed two league games - against Arsenal and Aston Villa - and the Carabao Cup fourth round loss to Arsenal during his isolation period, while Mane missed the Reds' shock 7-2 defeat at Villa Park.

However, there are concerns over Naby Keita, who is in isolation after testing positive on international duty. Keita is currently waiting for the results of a second test, before further course of action for him will be decided.

Ronald Koeman confirms Georginio Wijnaldum interest

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman said that Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was one of his targets to sign during the summer transfer window.

Koeman, who managed Wijnaldum at international level for the Netherlands, was linked with a move for the Liverpool man, but it didn't materialise over the summer.

“It is true he was on my list,” Koeman said, according to Marca.

It was thought that Wijnaldum moving to Barcelona would pave the way for Thiago Alcantara to move to Liverpool, but the Reds made it clear when they signed the Spaniard that his addition would have no impact on the rest of the squad.

Steven Gerrard among nominees for Ballon D'Or Dream Team

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been named as one of the nominees to be selected in the midfield for the Ballon D'Or Dream Team.

With the Ballon D'Or cancelled this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, France Football have launched their hunt for the Dream Team, with a 3-4-3 formation being the base.

Today, they revealed 20 names to take the two spots in central midfield in the system. Gerrard is nominated alongside prestigious names such Pep Guardiola, Lothar Matthaus, Frank Rijkaard and Clarence Seedorf.

The former Liverpool captain played for the Reds for 17 years, between 1998 and 2015, and captained Rafael Benitez's side to UEFA Champions League glory in 2005.