Liverpool News Roundup: Welshman attracting interest from Hearts, key player hands the Reds a boost, and more - 17 August 2021

Liverpool have had a quiet transfer window so far, signing just one player in the summer. The club plan to clear a few players from their squad to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of August 17, 2021.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson back in training

Andy Robertson twisted his ankle in Liverpool’s penultimate pre-season game against Athletic Bilbao, but the Scotland international has returned to training.

It was initially believed that Robertson’s injury could keep him out for a few weeks, but he could return sooner than expected.

Andy Robertson is already back in training after suffering ligament damage against Bilbao.



He's still probably a few weeks away from joining the first team training but this is great news! pic.twitter.com/1tzd82moFG — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 17, 2021

In Robertson’s absence, Kostas Tsimikas put in a solid display at left-back against Norwich City. The Greek international is likely to keep his place against Burnley this Saturday.

Former Borussia Dortmund player tips Haaland to play for Liverpool

Former Borussia Dortmund player Michael Rummenigge has tipped Erling Haaland to play for Liverpool soon.

Haaland has been linked with a move this summer, but it’s likely that the Norwegian will remain at Signal Iduna Park and only move next year.

Liverpool are rumored to be interested in Haaland, but Borussia Dortmund’s massive asking price is a major stumbling block.

Rummenigge, however, believes that Barcelona and Real Madrid – two more clubs who want Haaland – are struggling financially, which could make it easier for Liverpool to sign him.

“Real and Barca have financial problems so I could imagine him moving to England. His father used to play there too. I could well imagine Liverpool for Haaland.”

Hearts in the race to sign Ben Woodburn

Ben Woodburn has been linked with a Liverpool exit this summer, and Hearts are the latest club to join the race to sign him.

Woodburn impressed for Liverpool in pre-season and earned a place on the bench for their opening league game against Norwich City.

🎖· Hearts are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn on loan. Woodburn has a number of options to consider, including clubs in Denmark and Croatia, but it is Hearts that are currently in the lead.



Source: @goal

Journalist: @neiljonesgoal — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 17, 2021

As per Goal, clubs in Denmark and Croatia are also interested in signing the Welshman, but Hearts have jumped ahead of the queue and are favorites for his signature.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Arvind Sriram