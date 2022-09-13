Liverpool offered Real Madrid €100 million in last 2 days of transfer market to sign midfielder - Reports

Liverpool were reportedly prepared to dish out €100 million for the services of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in the final days of the recently concluded summer transfer window.

Valverde, 24, has established himself as a vital member of Los Blancos' squad over the past three seasons. A versatile midfielder adept at operating in a host of roles, the Uruguayan has helped his current club lift seven trophies, including two La Liga titles. He was also crucial to his side's 2021-22 UEFA Champions League triumph.

Since arriving from Penarol for a fee in the region of €5 million in the summer of 2016, Valverde has developed tremendously well. Starting either on the right flank or at the heart of midfield, he has registered two goals and as many assists in seven matches so far this season.

According to AS, Liverpool approached Real Madrid with a €100 million offer for Valverde on August 31 and September 1 to address their midfield issues. However, the La Liga giants refused to consider the sale as the Uruguayan is "an irreplaceable sporting player."

The Carlo Ancelotti-coached outfit extended Valverde's contract until 2027 in August last year to ward off interest from other clubs. The player reportedly has a release clause of €1000 million (or €1b).

Overall, he has scored eight goals and contributed 10 assists in 155 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid.

Liverpool, on the other hand, signed Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus on the deadline day of the transfer market. The club paid a loan fee in the region of £4 million for the Brazilian midfielder with an option to buy for £32 million next summer.

Real Madrid are atop the 2022-23 La Liga table with 15 points from five matches. The club will next host RB Leipzig in their second UEFA Champions League Group F fixture on Wednesday (September 14).

Stan Collymore believes Liverpool should buy Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham

Speaking to Caught Offside, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore hit out at FSG for not splashing the cash this summer to buy a quality midfielder like Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. He said:

"Liverpool have midfield problems. The fans know that. We've talked about people like Jude Bellingham. I would have got him in, in this window and blown them [Borussia Dortmund] out the market and that's down to FSG."

He concluded:

"The notion that FSG don't have the money is ridiculous. It's a wealthy sporting organization that owns many sporting domains and properties. If they want money, they can leverage money from individuals associated with the club, but they have a very strict business model."

Liverpool will next take on Ajax at home in their second UEFA Champions League Group A fixture on Tuesday (September 13).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy