"Liverpool are one of the nicer clubs in England" – Robin van Persie makes bold prediction about Arne Slot at Anfield

Ex-Manchester United and Arsenal forward Robin van Persie has backed Liverpool manager Arne Slot to succeed in his role after replacing iconic boss Jurgen Klopp.

After a few months of speculation, Slot was appointed Reds' head coach earlier on Monday (May 20) after Klopp's final match this Sunday. The 45-year-old Dutchman left his role at Feyenoord, where he stayed for three years, on the same day as the German tactician.

During a recent interaction with ESPN Nederland, Van Persie was queried whether Slot will be able to handle the pressure at Anfield. He replied (h/t LiverpoolWorld):

"I think [it will go] very well. How he wants to play is in line with Klopp's style of play and what they are used to there. I expect them to do very well. Liverpool are one of the nicer clubs in England. I have been able to play for two other very nice clubs."

Van Persie, who started his playing career at Feyenoord, continued:

"Slot has already been able to practice well at Feyenoord in that rhythm. But there [in England], it goes very hard and fast for 11 to 11-and-a-half months a year. It is a very nice, new opportunity for him. I believe it will go very well."

Slot, who is an ex-AZ Alkmaar boss, helped Feyenoord win one Eredivisie title and a KNVB Beker crown between 2021 and 2024. He guided them to 97 victories and 24 losses in 148 games across competitions.

An ex-PEC Zwolle and NAC Breda midfielder, Slot was reportedly named as Reds' boss owing to his brand of attacking football and track record of developing talents. He was chosen as Klopp's successor ahead of Xabi Alonso, Ernesto Valverde, and Luciano Spalletti.

Arne Slot wants Turkish star at Liverpool

According to Turkish news website Fotospor, Arne Slot is hoping to reunite with his former star Orkun Kokcu at Liverpool this summer. However, Besiktas are believed to provide competition to the Reds in the race.

Kokcu, who played under Slot at Feyenoord for two years, relished a good maiden campaign at Benfica after arriving in a potential £26 million move. The 23-year-old playmaker scored seven goals and laid out 11 assists in 43 overall matches for the Portuguese outfit.

Should the 26-cap Turkey international join Liverpool, he would pop up as a stellar squad option for them. He would provide competition to Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Harvey Elliott, and Curtis Jones.