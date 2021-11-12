Liverpool are open to offer Barcelona star an eye-watering £17.1 million signing bonus and higher salary - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a mammoth offer for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele. The Reds are desperate to sign the winger to provide cover and competition to the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool are willing to offer Dembele a signing bonus of £17.1 million and a higher salary than what he currently earns at Camp Nou. The Frenchman currently has less than eight months remaining on his current contract with Barcelona. He has thus far rejected the chance to sign an extension with the Catalans.

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £110 million in the summer of 2017. The Frenchman was expected to be the ideal replacement for Neymar, who left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain that summer.

Dembele has shown glimpses of his potential during his four years with Barcelona, but his progress has been severely hampered by injuries. He made just 50 La Liga appearances in his first three seasons with the club.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, but rejected the move at the eleventh hour. Dembele opted to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place in the starting line-up last season. He went on to make 44 appearances for the Blaugrana in all competitions last year and scored 11 goals.

Dembele then suffered a long-term injury while playing for France which kept him out of action for five months. The Frenchman has made just one appearance for Barcelona this season and is currently ruled out of action due to yet another hamstring injury.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a massive fan of the Frenchman and is eager to sign Dembele in January. The Reds are preparing themselves for the departure of Mane and Salah in January as the duo will join their respective nations for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ousmane Dembele's injury history at Barcelona could be a massive red flag for Liverpool

During his four years with Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele has missed close to 700 days of football. The 24-year-old has suffered from recurring hamstring injuries. Dembele is still considered one of the most talented players in Barcelona's squad. However, his injury history could prove to be a red flag for Liverpool.

The Barcelona winger could struggle to cope with the physical nature and speed of the Premier League. Liverpool's attacking, high-intensity style of football would, however, suit Dembele if he makes the move to Anfield.

Liverpool are in desperate need of an attacker and could therefore look to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for a bargain fee in January.

