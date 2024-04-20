Liverpool open talks to sign €70 million rated midfielder - Reports

Liverpool have commenced talks with Portuguese giants FC Porto over the signing of young midfielder Alan Varela as part of their summer recruitment plans. The Reds are keen on signing players who can add quality to their squad, and the midfield position is among the most important to the club.

With a new manager set to take over the running of the club and new executives set to resume at the end of the season, the club is set to continue its rebuild. Last summer, several senior midfielders left Anfield, leaving a gap in the squad, which has yet to be filled.

With Jurgen Klopp in charge last summer, the club tried to sign both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but failed to land either. They went on to sign Wataru Endo, but still lack depth in the defensive midfield position.

Argentine midfielder Alan Varela has enjoyed a brilliant first full season in Europe, starring for FC Porto in the league and UEFA Champions League. The 22-year-old former Boca Juniors man has been the subject of discussions between Liverpool and FC Porto in recent weeks, as per journalist Luis Fregossi.

Liverpool have reportedly had scouts over at FC Porto games this season in their bid to keep an eye on Varela, and they are convinced to move for him. The defensive midfielder has a valuation of around €70 million according to his club, and they will be willing to negotiate.

Varela is attracting interest from several other sides across Europe, including Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, as a result of his displays. The hard-tackling midfielder has 38 appearances to his name across all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists for the side.

Liverpool midfielder open to Saudi switch

Veteran Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is now willing to consider a move to oil-rich Saudi Arabia as the next step of his career. The Spanish midfielder is the last remaining veteran midfielder at the club after Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita left last summer.

Injuries have limited the impact of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich man this season, just as they kept him out for large periods of last season. Football Insider has revealed that the 33-year-old midfielder, who is set to be out of a contract in the summer, is now considering a move to Saudi.

Thiago has been on the pitch for just five minutes this season and has not reappeared since. The Spaniard has managed just 98 appearances for the Reds since his arrival in 2020, and his injury record will certainly count against him in a potential transfer.

Poll : Can Liverpool win the Premier League this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback