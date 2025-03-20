"Liverpool have been optimistic" - David Ornstein provides update on Mohamed Salah's contract talks

David Ornstein has revealed that Liverpool contract talks with Mohamed Salah are still ongoing. He believes that nothing has taken place yet to get the deal over the line, nor has it been abandoned.

Speaking during an Athletic Q and A session, Ornstein reported that Salah is happy at Liverpool and wants to stay. However, things have not changed since they started talks earlier this season, and they do not hang on to the outcome of their campaign this season. He said:

"I just know Liverpool have been optimistic for some time that they will reach an agreement because, ultimately, they want Salah to stay and there is a belief that he is happy and would like the same."

"Now, of course, the numbers will need to be right (on what we think is a proposed two-year extension) and clearly that has not been easy… but there has so far been nothing to indicate talks have stopped or are not moving in a positive direction."

"Furthermore, when you make checks on rumours/reports/suggestions that Salah might be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League or PSG, for example, you tend to receive pretty immediate and firm denials."

"I also don't sense the Champions League and EFL Cup final defeats will have any bearing on the outcome or timings. The same, I suspect, with Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold."

Salah has been recently linked with PSG and the Saudi Pro League, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Egyptian. He has repeatedly insisted that the club have not offered a good deal on his table and is waiting for it.

No progress in Liverpool contract talks, says Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah spoke about his contract situation earlier this year and admitted that there was no progress. He maintained that he is treating the season as his final one at Liverpool and said via BBC:

"So far, yes. It's the last six months. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see. The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future?"

"Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract? Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That's what is in my head. If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That's what I want to do."

Liverpool also have contract talks going on with Trent Alexander Arnold and Virgil van Dijk. The duo are also in the final months of their contract like Salah and have not yet agreed on a new deal.

