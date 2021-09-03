Liverpool outcast could seal a €12 million move to Turkey this week: Reports

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is reportedly close to joining Turkish club Fenerbache this week. The Belgian has become an outcast at Liverpool and is desperate to leave the club in search of regular playing time.

According to Fotomac, Fenerbache will look to complete a move for Divock Origi before the close of the Turkish transfer window on September 8.

Fenerbache club president Ali Koc reportedly had a jet 'waiting in Liverpool' for the 26-year-old so they could sign him before August 31 and add him to their UEFA Champions League squad list.

Divock Origi joined Liverpool from Lille in the summer of 2014 on the back of a number of impressive performances for Belgium at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. The striker was sent back on loan to Lille for the 2014-15 season to continue his development.

Origi struggled to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League during his debut season with Liverpool. The striker had to make do with a bit-part role during his first two seasons at the Merseyside club before being loaned out to German club Wolfsburg for the 2017-18 season.

He returned to Liverpool in the summer of 2018, where he would go on to become a cult hero at the club over the course of the next two seasons. Origi developed a knack for scoring crucial goals for Liverpool, such as his brace against Barcelona in the second leg of the semi-final of the Champions League during the 2018-19 season.

The 26-year-old, however, fell down the pecking order at Liverpool after the arrival of Jota from Wolves last summer. He made just 17 appearances in all competitions for the Reds last season and scored just one goal.

Divock Origi is keen to play regular football and rejuvenate his career. Super Lig giant Fenerbache have reportedly made an offer for Divock Origi and have revealed that 'there may be a surprise in the coming days'.

Liverpool could look to keep hold of Divock Origi due to their lack of depth in the attacking positions

Despite being keen to sell or loan out some of their fringe players to reduce the club's wage bill, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could look to keep hold of Belgian striker Divock Origi.

The former Lille striker has produced goods for Jurgen Klopp over the years. Liverpool had decided against signing a new striker this summer and will therefore require Origi to provide cover for Roberto Firmino.

