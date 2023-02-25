Liverpool player's wife issued 3-word-response to rumors linking him with an exit from the Anfield club

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho's wife Rebecca Tavares has emphatically shot down rumors of the former leaving this summer on Twitter. A report from The Mirror claimed that Fabinho could be offloaded this summer, saying it was 'a possibility'.

The 29-year-old is under contract with the Reds until the summer of 2026, having joined in 2018. The Brazilian international has been an integral unit in the center of the pitch for Jurgen Klopp, excelling as a defensive midfielder.

He has helped bring six trophies back to Anfield, including the illustrious Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. However, Fabinho has struggled for form and consistency this season.

This left Liverpool's midfield extremely vulnerable, and as a result, the Reds have found themselves eighth in the league and on the brink of a Champions League exit following their 5-2 first-leg defeat to Real Madrid.

He was outclassed during Liverpool's defeat to the reigning Champions League champions and even made an error that led to their fifth goal. It came as no surprise when Jurgen Klopp benched the Brazilian for the talented youngster Stefan Bajcetic in recent weeks.

With pressure mounting on the club and Fabinho and exit rumors piling up about him leaving the club, his wife reacted to a Twitter post by Anfield Edition by posting a GIF that said:

"Oh dear lord"

Her reply should be enough to shut down rumors of Fabinho leaving Liverpool this summer, but it isn't entirely impossible. The former Monaco man has been consistent for the Reds for years, and one poor season shouldn't spell the end of his career at Anfield.

Arsenal legend Liam Brady slams Fabinho after Real Madrid's victory over Liverpool

Liverpool suffered a shocking 5-2 loss against Real Madrid at Anfield during their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie (February 21).

Despite taking an early 2-0 lead, the Reds' midfield and defense capitulated as a series of errors enabled Carlo Ancelotti's men to score five goals in a row.

Fabinho struggled to cope with their midfield, and RTE pundit Liam Brady noticed this. He slammed the Brazilian international:

“Fabinho was awful, he was like an old man of my age playing tonight,” the 67-year-old said.

He added:

"Thiago wasn't the answer in midfield. I know he wasn't playing tonight, but they brought him in when Gini Wijnaldum went, and he hasn't replaced Wijnaldum."

The Reds will need another Champions League miracle to progress to the quarterfinals. They will need to overcome a 5-2 deficit when they play Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 15.

The Anfield faithful will be hoping that Fabinho returns to his best form in their upcoming fixtures.

