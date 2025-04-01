Liverpool plot move for 22-year-old French star lined up to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Kiliann Sildillia from Freiburg in the summer transfer window, according to TBR Football. The right-back is seen as a replacement for the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who, as per reports, is set to join Real Madrid when his contract comes to an end this summer.

Ad

Sildillia has played a total of 17 games for Freiburg this season across all competitions, and even found the back of the net on two occasions. He is seen as an aggressive right-back who can be trusted in one-on-one situations. The report states that Manchester City, along with the Reds, are interested in him.

Currently, Liverpool also have Connor Bradley in their ranks who can play at right-back and excel in overlapping positions for Arne Slot. Liverpool are also keen on offering the Northern Ireland international a new contract soon, but this shall not prevent them from pursuing Sildillia.

Ad

Trending

The Frenchman, who has played six matches for his nation's U23 team, was previously with Metz before joining Freiburg in the 2020 summer transfer window. He has started eight games in the Bundesliga this season and recorded a total of 756 minutes so far. Freiburg are seventh in the table with 42 points.

Kiliann Sildillia's contract situation makes him an interesting prospect for Liverpool

Sildilla's contract with Freiburg comes to an end in 2026, which means that the German club will be keen on selling him this summer to obtain some value. With Liverpool almost certain to be crowned Premier League champions at the end of the season, the 22-year-old may want to join them in search of more silverware.

Ad

His place in the starting lineup will also be guaranteed if he does well in preseason since the Reds do not have any other options save Bradley in the right-back position. The report states that Liverpool and City were keeping a tab on Sildillia since the 2024 Olympics but their interest has gone a step further in recent times.

Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool for Real Madrid as a club legend, having won an FA Cup, Premier League and UEFA Champions League with the Reds. This season, he has made 39 appearances across all competitions so far, scoring three goals and bagging seven assists.

He is widely proclaimed to be one of the best, if not the best, attacking right-backs in the world at the moment. Sildillia, therefore, will have big shoes to fill if he chooses to move to North England in the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback