Liverpool plot move for Bundesliga star as Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement amid Real Madrid speculation: Reports

Liverpool are plotting a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong. As per TBR Football (via Football Transfers), the Merseyside club has earmarked the 24-year-old as a replacement for Trent-Alexander Arnold, whose future at Anfield remains uncertain.

Ad

Alexander-Arnold is in the final months of his contract and has yet to pen a new deal. The Englishman has been heavily courted by Real Madrid and could join the Spanish giants as a free agent in the summer.

To this effect, the Reds are looking towards life without the 26-year-old right-back and has begun scouting for possible replacements. As per the aforementioned source, manager Arne Slot wants Frimpong as Alexander-Arnold's replacement and has told the club to begin making moves ahead of a summer transfer for the Dutch fullback.

Ad

Trending

Frimpong caught the attention of many after playing a key role in Bayer Leverkusen's impressive 2023-24 campaign. He contributed 14 goals and 10 assists in 47 matches across competitions as Xabi Alonso's side clinched the Bundesliga and DfB-Pokal. This season, he has three goals and 10 assists in 36 games across competitions for the defending German champions.

Just like Alexander-Arnold, Frimpong's most notable strength is his offensive qualities. Similar to the Liverpool star, he has often been criticized for his defensive work rate.

Ad

Frimpong is contracted to Leverkusen until 2028 and is reportedly valued around €40 million by the club. Should the deal materialize, he could be an ideal reinforcement at right-back for Liverpool. The Reds could, however, face competition from Manchester City, who have also shown interest in their former academy player.

Liverpool star absent in training ahead of Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

According to Irish Examiner, Liverpool could be without winger Cody Gakpo for their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 first leg clash with Paris Saint-German (PSG) on Wednesday, March 5. The Dutchman did not partake in the side's last training session ahead of the match.

Ad

Gakpo, 25, has had recent injury issues, which saw him miss Liverpool's league games against Wolverhampton Wanderers (February 16) and Aston Villa (February 19). However, he made cameo appearances in the Reds' wins over Manchester City (February 23) and Newcastle United (February 26).

His absence in training ahead of the crucial PSG clash suggests that the former PSV Eindhoven star is yet to regain full fitness. Gakpo has registered 16 goals and five assists in 38 matches this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback