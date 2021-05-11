Liverpool plot move for Leeds United star - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Patrick Bamford from Leeds United.

According to The Athletic, the Englishman has reportedly signed a new contract with the club, but that has not deterred Liverpool from plotting a move for the striker.

Jurgen Klopp is said to have lost faith in Roberto Firmino's goalscoring abilities. The Brazilian has scored just six goals in 32 Premier League appearances for the Reds this season. Klopp is, therefore, looking to sign an out-and-out striker this summer.

Patrick Bamford joined Leeds United from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018. The striker enjoyed an impressive start to life at Elland Road, scoring nine goals in 22 appearances for the club in his first season.

Bamford continued his good form in front of goal in the 2019-20 Championship campaign, scoring 16 goals in 45 appearances in a season that saw Leeds United gain promotion to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent forwards in the English top flight this season. His 15 goals in 35 league appearances this season have led Leeds United to tenth place in the standings.

👀 | Liverpool are admirers of Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.



[The Athletic] pic.twitter.com/i4exKgWrY9 — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) May 10, 2021

Liverpool could find it difficult to sign Patrick Bamford from Leeds United

Patrick Bamford's reported contract extension with Leeds United could force Liverpool to drop their interest in him.

The striker's impressive form this season will likely lead to a massive rise in his valuation, which could force the Reds to look for alternative options.

Liverpool said to be taking a long, hard look at Leeds' Patrick Bamford this summer - but a major spanner has been thrown into their reported transfer plan.... 🔧https://t.co/uA10iVdaLe — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) May 10, 2021

Liverpool have been linked with moves for the likes of Odsonne Edouard, Donyell Malen and Dusan Vlahovic in recent weeks.

The Reds will also have to get rid of some fringe players like Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi if they are to create space in the squad for new signings.