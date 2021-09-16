Liverpool receive boost after Barcelona stance revealed in chase for highly-rated forward - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for RB Salzburg sensation Karim Adeyemi. The Reds have moved ahead of Barcelona, who have been monitoring the youngster's performances for nearly two years, for the German striker's services.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could be set to pull out of the race to sign Karim Adeyemi due to the youngster's lack of experience and doubts over his positional ability.

Liverpool are therefore in pole position to sign Karim Adeyemi and could look to secure his signature in January. The 19-year-old has enjoyed a scintillating start to the 2021-22 season, scoring seven goals in 11 games.

He won three penalties for RB Salzburg in the Austrian club's opening Champions League group game of the season against Sevilla. Adeyemi has scored six times in six league appearances for RB Salzburg this season.

Liverpool were heavily linked with a number of strikers this summer. The Reds, however, failed to sign a forward and therefore lack strength in depth in the attacking positions.

Roberto Firmino has shown signs of returning to his best in recent weeks. Jurgen Klopp has opted to play Diogo Jota as a No.9 at times this season.

The German manager will have to prepare for life without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah midway through the season. The duo will leave Liverpool to join their respective national teams, whom they will represent at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to sign a forward in January to provide cover for Roberto Firmino and increase competition for places in the starting line-up.

Liverpool to face competition for Karim Adeyemi from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

Germany v Armenia - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Karim Adeyemi has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs with his performances for RB Salzburg. Liverpool are set to face stiff competition from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the German's signature.

Bayern Munich could be bracing themselves for the potential exit for Roberto Lewandowski next summer. The Pole is reportedly seeking a new challenge and has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The Bundesliga giants could view Adeyemi as a long-term replacement for Lewandowski.

Borussia Dortmund are also preparing themselves for the exit of Erling Haaland next summer.

The club have been linked with a move for Chelsea's Timo Werner, but could view Karim Adeyemi as a cheaper alternative to the former RB Leipzig man.

