Liverpool have prepared an offer worth €45 million to sign 24-year-old attacker - Reports

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are readying a bid worth €45 million for Villarreal's 24-year-old forward Arnaut Danjuma. The Reds will be without the services of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the month of January. The duo have joined their respective international teams in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool are thus eyeing Danjuma, who has impressed many of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for Villarreal in La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Arnaut Danjuma rose to prominence during his time with English club Bournemouth. He joined the Cherries from Belgian side Club Brugge in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth £13.7 million.

Danjuma struggled to make an impact during his debut season with Bournemouth. He failed to score a goal in 15 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign and was unable to help Bournemouth avoid relegation to the Championship.

The Dutchman was, however, one of the standout players in the Championship during the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 17 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions. He was awarded the AFC Bournemouth Player of the Year award for his consistent performances for the club.

Arnaut Danjuma's impressive performances for Bournemouth earned him a €25 million move to Spanish club Villarreal last summer. The winger has been one of the standout performers in La Liga this season, scoring seven goals in 15 appearances for Unai Emery's side.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly prioritized the signing of a top-quality forward during the January transfer window. Arnaut Danjuma's speed, dribbling and versatility make him the ideal transfer target for the Reds.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Liverpool have prepared a January bid for Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma, says Fichajes. Liverpool have prepared a January bid for Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma, says Fichajes.

Liverpool's recent form in the Premier League is a major source of concern for Jurgen Klopp

Leicester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday was their third successive game without victory in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side have won two, lost one and drawn two of their last five games in the league.

The Reds are currently 11 points behind league leaders Manchester City, with a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's side. Liverpool are in danger of falling even further behind unless they can improve their squad during the January transfer window.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Liverpool are keen on moves for three names as they look for their next generation of attacking talent: Leeds United's Raphinha, Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen. [ @DExpress_Sport Liverpool are keen on moves for three names as they look for their next generation of attacking talent: Leeds United's Raphinha, Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen. [@DExpress_Sport] https://t.co/k0V6Ay7onJ

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee