Liverpool provide Alisson update after he picked up knock in Brazil vs Colombia World Cup qualifier

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to the club after picking up a knock while on international duty for the Brazil national team on Thursday. The goalkeeper was left bloodied after a clash of heads with Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez, requiring him to be substituted in the second half of their game.

Ad

Alisson started between the sticks for Brazil as they hosted Colombia in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Brasilia, but lasted only 78 minutes. The 32-year-old was taken off with a suspected concussion after a nasty collision with Colombian defender Sanchez in the second half.

A report from Liverpool has revealed that the former AS Roma shot-stopper has left the Brazil camp to return to Merseyside, cutting short his international engagement. He will now undergo the necessary tests under the supervision of the Reds' medical staff, having undergone some tests in Brazil's camp.

Ad

Trending

Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento replaced Alisson in goal for the Selecao after his injury, and is expected to continue in goal for Dorival Junior's side. The South American giants will face Argentina in the second of their two World Cup qualifiers scheduled for this month on Tuesday, March 25.

Liverpool will hope that Alisson, who was in sensational form in recent weeks, has not suffered any serious injuries. Arne Slot will hope that the Brazil international is available for the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield on April 1.

Ad

Alisson becomes the second Liverpool player to return to the club from their national team camp after Ryan Gravenberch. The 22-year-old midfielder sustained an injury in the Carabao Cup final and departed from the Netherlands camp shortly after joining up with the team.

New Liverpool goalkeeper sends warning to Alisson ahead of arrival

New Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has sent a message to future teammate Alisson, warning him of his impending arrival. The Reds signed the Georgia international from Valencia last summer but will team up with Arne Slot's side at the end of the season.

Ad

The 23-year-old, who is on loan at Valencia, spoke with Geo Team about his ambitions for his future with the Reds. He pointed out that he plans on doing his best to earn the number one shirt and give the coach a headache on who to pick in goal. He said (via Yahoo):

“I’m going to Liverpool to fight to be number one. I’ll go, I’ll train, and I’ll give my best. Then the coach will decide. I’m not the one who decides who plays and who doesn’t."

Mamardashvili cost the Reds a reported €30 million, and is set to immediately displace long-time number two Caoimhin Kelleher from the club. Slot has declared Alisson as his unanimous first choice, and the Georgian goalkeeper will look to displace the Brazilian, as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback