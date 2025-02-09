Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has provided an update on Joe Gomez's injury following their loss to Plymouth Argyle. The two sides clashed in the FA Cup fourth round, with the Reds visiting Home Park, where they lost 1-0 to the Championship club.

The Reds started the game with a number of first-team players, including Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, and Wataru Endo. However, Joe Gomez spent just 11 minutes on the pitch before getting substituted. It took the defender some time to get up from the turf, raising questions about a recurrence of his hamstring issues from December.

However, Arne Slot stated that it was unlikely to have recurred. The head coach told the press after the game (via 90min):

"I am not too sure. I am not too sure if it was the same leg, but I haven't had time to ask him. It was clear, I think we all know which moment he felt a bit insecure about [it] because he didn't sprint back fully. Then he said, 'I am not 100 per cent sure and I am afraid if I make one extra sprint things will go wrong.'"

Arne Slot continued:

"It's not torn I assume, but it didn't feel good for him. That was a bit of a blow because Curtis Jones was on the bench, but he came to me this morning and said, 'I don't think I am fully recovered yet' as well after the training session of yesterday."

Liverpool will be hoping Joe Gomez returns to the pitch as quickly as possible. Tests will determine how long the English defender will be out for.

Liverpool lose to struggling Championship side Plymouth Argyle

Liverpool did not field a full-strength side against Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup clash, especially with an upcoming game against Everton this midweek (February 12). However, the Reds, who had lost just three times this season, were expected to see off the minnows with relative ease.

Although Plymouth are struggling to break out of relegation doldrums in the Championship, they pulled off a remarkable win over the Premier League leaders.

A shocking error from Harvey Elliot gave them the opportunity to score the only goal of the game. The Liverpool midfielder's hands were raised when the ball hit him in the penalty area, and the referee immediately pointed to the spot.

Ryan Hardie buried the effort from 12 yards, and Plymouth's rearguard put in a defensive masterclass to keep the Reds from finding an equalizer. The hosts are struggling in the Championships this season, sitting in 24th position in the table.

