Liverpool pushing to sign £50m rated star amid interest from Manchester United - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to make a move in order to beat Manchester United to Brazilian teenage star Luis Guilherme, who is valued at around £50 million. The Reds are among a host of clubs in England and beyond looking to snap up the talented attacking midfielder from Palmeiras in the summer.

Palmeiras have gained prominence globally for winning the Brasileirao Serie A in successive seasons, and a lot of their success has been based on youth. They have 17-year-old phenom Endrick in their squad, as well as hugely talented 16-year-old Willian Estevao, and also 18-year-old Guilherme.

Guilherme has caught the eye of several sides in Europe, including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, for his showings in Brazil. Liverpool are the latest side to join the race, with the Reds seemingly making their interest known through intermediaries to get an idea of what the transfer would cost.

Liverpool are preparing for life after Jurgen Klopp leaves at the end of the season, and are keen to add quality players to their squad. Guilherme has a release clause of £50 million in his contract, and Liverpool have moved quickly in recent days for him, as per TEAMTalk.

Luis Guilherme is highly-rated in Brazil, and appeared 19 times for Palmeiras as they won the Brazilian Serie A in 2023. Despite being only 17 at the time, he also made three appearances in the Copa Libertadores, two of which came in the semifinals against Boca Juniors.

Manchester United are keen to knock the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City 'off their perch', as Sir Jim Ratcliffe said. Part of doing this would be beating them to top targets such as Guilherme.

Manchester United and Liverpool set for FA Cup quarter-final meeting

Manchester United have been drawn against arch-rivals rivals Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on March 17.

The Reds made light work of Southampton in the fifth round, with 18-year-olds Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas scoring for them. Erik ten Hag's side, on the other hand, needed a late goal from Casemiro to defeat Nottingham Forest.

The two teams have already faced each other once in the league this season, with the match ending in a goalless draw.

The two rivals will now lock horns at Old Trafford with cup glory on the line, as Jurgen Klopp seeks a fairytale ending to his time on Merseyside.

