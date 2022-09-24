Liverpool readying offer to sign AC Milan star - Reports

Liverpool are readying an offer for AC Milan star Ismael Bennacer after talks of his contract extension have stalled, as per French outlet SportMediaset (h/t 90min).

The Algeria international is currently on a deal that expires in the summer of 2024. The Rossoneri seem unwilling to meet the midfielder's demands and discussions regarding a potential extension have reached a stalemate.

The Reds recognize this opportunity and are reportedly open to meeting Bennacer's terms in order to bring him to Anfield. Milan's No. 4 is believed to be asking for wages in the region of €4 million net per season.

He is a crucial part of manager Stefano Pioli's first-team equation and has scored once in nine games across competitions this season. The Algerian midfielder had an unsuccessful two-year spell at Arsenal's academy between 2015 and 2017.

His only senior appearance for the Gunners came in a fourth-round EFL Cup fixture against Sheffield Wednesday in October 2015. The Gunners lost the tie 3-0, with Bennacer playing 71 minutes under then Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

He left the north London outfit to join Empoli in the summer of 2017 before Milan came calling two years later. Since then, the defensive midfielder has amassed four goals and seven assists in 117 games for the Milan-based giants.

While he plays primarily as a number six, the Algerian star can also be deployed in central midfield. Given his age (24), talent, and engine, he could be a perfect fit for manager Jurgen Klopp's aging Liverpool midfield.

Jordan Henderson (32), James Milner (36), and Thiago Alcantara (31) are into their 30s. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury issues are well documented.

The Reds signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus on deadline day this summer. The Brazil international's contract contains a buy clause whereby Liverpool can make his transfer permanent at the end of the season for a fee of €37.5 million.

Liverpool confident of extending Naby Keita's contract

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have opened talks with midfielder Naby Keita over a new contract and are confident of reaching an agreement.

The Guinea international is in the final 12 months of his current deal and could leave as a free agent next summer if he doesn't extend his stay at Anfield. Keita's career at the Merseyside outfit has been plagued by injuries.

So far, he has missed 71 matches for the Reds due to fitness issues since joining from RB Leipzig four years ago. He is currently out with a hamstring injury and was left out of Liverpool's 2022-23 Champions League squad for the group stages.

