Liverpool receive injury boost as key player likely to be fit to play against Manchester City next week

England manager Gareth Southgate has issued a fitness update on Liverpool star Jordan Henderson ahead of his club's upcoming Premier League away encounter against Manchester City.

Henderson, 32, was called up for the Three Lions' 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers last week. However, he remained an unused substitute for his national team's 2-1 win over Italy on Thursday (March 23) due to illness.

A right-footed central midfielder renowned for his work rate and leadership, the 74-cap England international also missed the Reds' UEFA Champions League last-16 clash at Real Madrid on Wednesday (March 15).

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Southgate shed light on Henderson's availability, claiming that he will be fit to feature in England's clash against Ukraine on Sunday (March 26). He said:

"Henderson hadn't trained a lot the previous week. He'd had an illness, which was the main reason he missed Liverpool's game the week before, so he was a little bit undercooked for that. But he's feeling good now. He's good to go."

Henderson, who was a crucial part of England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad, has been in sub-par form for Liverpool this season. He has laid out just two assists in 31 games across all competitions so far.

Although the former Sunderland midfielder is likely to be fit to face Manchester City on Saturday (April 1), the Reds could be without six first-team stars during their trip to the Etihad Stadium. Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay are all currently recovering from their respective injuries.

Liverpool are currently sixth in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 42 points from 26 games, seven points off the coveted fourth place.

Liverpool told to sign Premier League star

During a recent interaction with Football Insider, former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor was asked whether Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves would be a good signing for Liverpool.

He replied:

"100%. I think they could do with three midfielders. Getting him, [Jude] Bellingham and another would be perfect for them this summer. He'd be a great signing. It will hit them in their pocket, for sure, but they've got to do it. They need a fresh midfield if they want to get anywhere near the Premier League title again."

Neves, 26, has been an important figure for Wolves since arriving from Porto for a fee of around £16 million in 2017. So far, he has scored 29 goals and laid out 12 assists in 245 games for the west Midlands club.

