Liverpool reject PL rivals' late £15m bid for 25-year-old star: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have turned down an approach from Nottingham Forest to sign goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for £15 million on transfer deadline day. Forest are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper to join their squad and have reportedly looked at a number of options.

Nottingham Forest have been extremely active in the transfer market since their promotion to the Premier League, and this window has been no different. They completed a number of transfers in the closing days of the window, including signing Gio Reyna on loan from Borussia Dortmund.

Nuno Espirito Santo has two goalkeepers in his squad, but has been in search of an upgrade, leading to their pursuit of Kelleher. According to the report, Liverpool instantly turned down their offer of £15 million for the 25-year-old goalkeeper, who they value at more than £20 million.

Nottingham Forest decided against returning with an improved offer to sign the Irishman, instead moving on to other targets. Forest are reportedly close to signing Belgian goalkeeper Matz Sels from French outfit Strasbourg for around £6 million.

Kelleher has attracted interest from several European sides since he established himself as a reliable Premier League goalkeeper in recent seasons at Anfield. The Liverpool academy graduate signed a new contract with the club in 2021, keeping him tied to the club until 2026.

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly offered him a shot at being number one last summer, but they failed to reach an agreement with Liverpool over a fee. An able deputy for Alisson, Kelleher has made 12 appearances for Jürgen Klopp's side this season, keeping two clean sheets.

Liverpool pursuing glory on four fronts in final season under Jurgen Klopp

Not for the first time under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool are competing on all fronts heading into the second half of the season. The Reds are at the top of the Premier League standings with a five-point cushion over Manchester City in second place. However, the Cityzens have a game in hand over the Reds.

Klopp's side are also through to the final of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Chelsea for the second time in three seasons on February 25 at Wembley. They also booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 5-2 win over Norwich City last week.

The Reds are also in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League this season, and will be aiming to win the trophy, which is the only one to have eluded Klopp in his time at Anfield. They will look to end the season, and his time at the club, on a high by winning as many titles as they can.