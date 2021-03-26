Liverpool to resume pursuit of Nabil Fekir this summer - Reports

Liverpool will rekindle their interest in French attacker Nabil Fekir. The Frenchman was close to joining the Reds in 2018 before making a shock move to Real Betis after doubts over his fitness. Jurgen Klopp is desperate to bolster his attacking options and could look to sign Nabil Fekir in a cut-price deal.

According to Todofichajes, Liverpool are still interested in the French World Cup winner, and Jurgen Klopp has given his approval for a potential transfer.

Nabil Fekir was one of the standout players in France's Ligue 1 during his six years with Lyon. After rising through the youth ranks with the French giants, Fekir made his debut for Lyon in 2013.

He went on to make 193 appearances for Lyon, and scored 69 goals during six years with the club. Prior to his departure from France, Fekir was one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

He was heavily tipped to join Liverpool in the summer of 2018 after winning the FIFA World Cup with France. The Reds agreed on a transfer fee with Lyon and reports claimed that Fekir even agreed to personal terms with the Merseyside club. The deal, however, failed to materialize with rumors suggesting Nabil Fekir failed to pass the medical.

Nabil Fekir returned to Lyon where he spent one more season before joining Real Betis in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €20 million. Fekir has scored just ten goals in 63 appearances for the Spanish side in his two seasons with the club.

Liverpool have endured a horrendous 2020-21 campaign. The Reds are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table, and were knocked out of the EFL and FA Cup. They have, however, progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which remains their sole chance of winning a trophy this season.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to bolster his attacking options this summer as a number of his star forwards continue to struggle in front of goal this campaign.

Liverpool could look to sign Nabil Fekir in a cut-price deal to bolster their bench

Liverpool are likely to undergo a squad revamp this summer after enduring a poor campaign under Jurgen Klopp. The German manager will reportedly look to sign a defender, striker and an attacking midfielder this summer to add depth to the Liverpool squad.

The Reds have lacked creativity in the final third this season. Liverpool are also bracing themselves for the exits of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

The Merseyside club will look to complete a cut-price deal for an attacking midfielder as they will need to spend heavily to sign a top-quality forward and defender. Nabil Fekir could reportedly be available for as little as €30 million.