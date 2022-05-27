Liverpool's Adrian delivers his honest verdict on the Ballon d'Or debate between Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema  

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has delivered an honest verdict on the Ballon d'Or race between his teammate Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema.

Both stars are among the favorites for this year's prize following a terrific campaign with their sides, both collectively and individually.

Benzema has struck 44 goals and made 15 assists from 45 games, helping the side to a domestic double of La Liga and the Spanish Supercup.

He also won the Spanish Golden Boot for his 27-goal haul and leads the Champions League goalscoring charts as well with 15 strikes.

The Frenchman is currently the odds-on favorite to clinch the prize but faces close competition from Salah, who's also racked up equally impressive numbers.

The Egyptian won the Premier League Golden Boot for a third time after finishing with 23 goals, and has already won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season.

Although he's marginally behind Benzema, Adrian is fully backing his Reds teammate to win the most prestigious individual award in the sport this year.

Speaking to Marca, he said:

"Of course. Benzema is also at a formidable level, but it would be more than deserved for 'Mo' to win. Mark differences. Not in vain, he has been top scorer in the Premier along with Son."

The upcoming Champions League final could have a huge impact on the Ballon d'Or standings, with the winner of the competition tomorrow virtually getting one hand on the prize.

Benzema would essentially stamp his authority should he guide Real Madrid to another Champions League title, but Salah could beat him as the favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or if he returns triumphant.

Liverpool and Real Madrid set up a cracking finale

In a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final, Liverpool and Real Madrid will lock horns in Paris tomorrow in what's set to be another cracking game between the two giants.

The Reds are into their third final of the last five years and are hoping for revenge for their defeat in Kyiv four years ago.

Benzema has scored more knockout stage goals than Liverpool's forwards 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 (9).

Salah has already sent an ominous message saying Liverpool have "scores to settle" here, but Los Blancos are just as formidable as they were back then.

A series of remarkable late comebacks in the knockout rounds mean Carlo Ancelotti's side cannot be ruled out until the last minute.

