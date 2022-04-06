“Maybe it’ll help them stop smoking” – Andy Robertson reacts after being hit with lighters thrown by Benfica fans during Liverpool win 

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has launched a sly dig at Benfica fans following incidents of objects being thrown from the home crowd. Flagpoles and lighters were pictured being thrown at Robertson during the Reds' 3-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between the two sides.

Luis Diaz wrapped up the victory for Jurgen Klopp's side in the 87th minute. Among the celebrations, a Benfica fan could be seen throwing a flagpole towards the Colombian.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



@carra23 @micahrichards and Former Porto winger Luis Diaz had sticks thrown at him.@carra23 @micahrichards and @liannesanderson were not impressed by the fan behavior. Former Porto winger Luis Diaz had sticks thrown at him.@carra23 @micahrichards and @liannesanderson were not impressed by the fan behavior. https://t.co/VeATvJmMfa

Once Robertson went to take a corner kick at the very end of the game, the whistle blew and so did Benfica fans' heads. Lighters started being launched in the Scot's direction.

The left-back was asked about the actions of the Primeira Liga side's fans. To this, he amusingly responded to BT Sport (via LiverpoolEcho):

"They weren’t best pleased were they! I had quite a few lighters thrown at me, so maybe it’ll help them stop smoking and take the positives!"

Robertson then took a more serious stance on the object-throwing, continuing:

"But, we’ve seen it a lot, people getting hit and things like that, it was quite close to me but none hit me. I know when it’s late in the game and you get frustrated but, you know you shouldn't throw stuff onto the pitch and try to hurt people."

Andy Robertson concluded by saying:

"I was just trying to take the corner and get out of there as quick as possible, luckily it was right at the end of the game."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane discuss taking a two-goal lead back to Anfield, with the former making light of some unsavoury scenes...



🎙 @msmith850



#UCL "Quite a few lighters were thrown at me... Maybe it will help them stop smoking - so take the positives."Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane discuss taking a two-goal lead back to Anfield, with the former making light of some unsavoury scenes... "Quite a few lighters were thrown at me... Maybe it will help them stop smoking - so take the positives." 😅Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane discuss taking a two-goal lead back to Anfield, with the former making light of some unsavoury scenes... 🎙 @msmith850 #UCL https://t.co/XWgUPiRpYV

Liverpool now have the Champions League tie in their hands and will take a huge 3-1 victory back to Anfield for the second-leg on April 13.

Sparks will fly when Liverpool host Manchester City

Andy Robertson's Reds now head to the Etihad for Sunday's huge clash

Andy Robertson and Liverpool's attention now turns to a huge encounter with Manchester City this Sunday in the Premier League. The battle between the two title rivals is keenly awaited with both sides looking to put themselves in control of their own destiny.

Andy Robertson @andrewrobertso5 #YNWA A good first leg but still work to do A good first leg but still work to do 🙌❤️ #YNWA https://t.co/j3vJA4rWLt

City currently sit atop, ahead of the Reds by a mere point. Both have played 30 games and it doesn't get much bigger than Sunday's clash.

The Cityzens also won their game on Tuesday night, managing to break down a stern Atletico Madrid wall to edge ahead in the tie by 1-0.

The stage is set for a tantalizing affair between the two Premier League heavyweights with an FA Cup semi-final between the pair also set for April 16.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat