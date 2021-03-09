Liverpool's four-man summer transfer shortlist revealed by former player

Former Liverpool player Stan Collymore has claimed that the Reds have four players on their transfer watch list as they look to strengthen their attack this summer.

Liverpool have been in dire form lately and have lost a record six consecutive games at Anfield. They have also managed just three wins in the Premier League this year and have dropped down to eighth in the standings.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino last scored for the Reds in January, while Mohamed Salah’s form has also dipped in recent weeks.

LFC front 3 have won the lot and may fancy Madrid, Bayern or Juve for a new challenge



So don't discount an overhaul being at least being whispered at LFC.



Haaland, Grealish, Fati ( Barca completely skint) Boadu ( couple of Dutch coaches i know love this kid) all on a list. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) March 7, 2021

Collymore has claimed that Liverpool need more freshness to their attack and have put the quartet of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Ansu Fati and Myron Boadu on their transfer list.

Liverpool likely to strengthen their attack

Although Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has insisted that the club does not need a summer rebuild, it would be a surprise if they don’t add more freshness to their attack.

The Reds are likely to sign one more defender to increase their depth, but their attack has been the same for a while now and needs new ideas.

Diogo Jota was signed last summer, and the Portugal international hit the ground running before an unfortunate ankle injury halted all the momentum he had built.

Jota is seen as a long-term replacement for Sadio Mane, who is a lot older. With the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi failing to impress consistently, it’s likely that they will be shipped out for new blood this summer.

The names Collymore has mentioned are not going to come cheap, though. While Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish are likely to cost upwards of £70 million, Ansu Fati has a release clause of £344 million.

Although Fati is not likely to cost so much, Barcelona will still demand a high fee for the talented winger.

Both Haaland and Grealish would be good additions to the team as they would add more creativity and goals. However, to sign both or even one of them without Champions League football, Liverpool may have to sell most of their fringe players and even one of their famed front three.