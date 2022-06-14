"Liverpool's front 3 will be..." - Jamie Carragher predicts Jurgen Klopp's starting line up for the next season 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has predicted Jurgen Klopp's frontline for next season following the anticipated arrival of Darwin Nunez at Anfield.

The Reds had an impressive 2021/2022 season in which they participated in every possible fixture, challenging for an unprecedented quadruple. They finished the campaign by winning the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup but were unable to usurp Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool were also beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League and Klopp will be looking to go one step further come next season.

There has already been a change in attack for the Anfield side with the arrival of prolific Benfica star Darwin Nunez set to be announced. He looks likely to replace Sadio Mane, who seems to be heading towards Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer (per Daily Mail).

Carragher has given Reds fans an inkling as to how he sees Klopp setting up his attack come next season, telling Sky Sports (via LiverpoolWorld):

“I think the start of next season Liverpool’s front three will be Salah, Nunez and Diaz on the left.”

Luis Diaz joined Klopp's side from FC Porto for £37.5 million and has hugely impressed since his arrival. The Colombian winger has made 26 appearances for the Reds, scoring six goals and creating five assists.

He displaced Diogo Jota in Klopp's starting XI for the majority of his time in the side. Carragher believes he will keep his starting berth alongside Nunez and Salah.

Mohamed Salah has been the Reds' main man for a number of seasons and finished last campaign as the joint top-scorer in the Premier League on 23 goals.

There remains uncertainty over the Egyptian star's future at Anfield, however, with his contract expiring next summer and talks having reached an impasse. Barcelona have been linked with a move for the former Chelsea star next summer on a free transfer (per Mirror).

However, unlike Mane, Salah seems set to stay at the Merseysiders for next season and could flourish alongside Nunez in a new-look attack.

Barcelona icon Ronaldinho mesmerized by Liverpool's attack

Ronaldinho heaps praise on Jurgen Klopp's frontline

Jurgen Klopp's attack at Anfield has earned praise throughout the season and Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has certainly been impressed.

He was recently interviewed by JOE, where he was asked which side he enjoys watching the most from the Premier League, to which he replied (via Liverpool's official website):

"It is hard to choose just one. I think each club has a great player that I like watching, but I think the attacking players for Liverpool are the players that I currently really like watching."

