Liverpool's Mohamed Salah sends a message to the Golden Boot winner Harry Kane

Liverpool's main man Mohamed Salah sent a congratulatory tweet to Golden Boot winner Harry Kane. Salah replied to Harry Kane's tweet with him holding the Golden Boot trophy saying:

"Very well deserved! Congratulations!"

Not only did Harry Kane win the Premier League Golden Boot, he also had the highest number of assists with 14, giving him the Premier League Playmaker Award as well.

Both Harry Kane and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah have been competing for the Premier League Golden Boot for a number of seasons now. Going into the last game of the season, both Kane and Salah were tied on 22 goals.

However, Salah did not manage to find the net in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace while Harry Kane scored once in Tottenham's 4-2 win over Leicester City. In the end it was Harry Kane and Tottenham who helped Liverpool cement their place in next season's Champions League.

Mohamed Salah's "greed" for goals has propelled Liverpool this season

Despite not finishing as the league's highest goalscorer this season, Mohamed Salah has had another consistent season for Liverpool. The Egyptian's goals have been the catalyst for Liverpool's stellar end to the season, which saw the Reds qualify for the Champions League despite being 8th with 10 games to play.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shared his thoughts on Salah's importance before the game against Crystal Palace. Klopp said:

"I'm not surprised at all, to be honest. I'm happy about the fact because it's easy to see where we would be without Mo's goals. But it's the same for all the other teams, without the goals their top scorers score."

"We know the team helps him a lot, but Mo cares a lot as well. That is clear. His desire, his professionalism, his greed as well which helps us completely."

Jurgen Klopp also admitted that despite not having the best numbers and trophies to show for, this has been Mo Salah's best season at Liverpool. Klopp added:

"This year is one of his best years without having the best number of all here, but it is a really top year for him. For a striker in a team which is not flying constantly showing these numbers is absolutely exceptional. That's what makes him really special."

We went through a lot this season. The empty stadiums, coupled with the great hurdles we faced, would have shattered any other team. Not us. We came third. And never stopped believing. pic.twitter.com/GFfstt07X9 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 23, 2021

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Mohamed Salah has consistently scored more than 25 goals in a season for Liverpool. Mohamed Salah has scored 125 goals in 203 appearances for the Reds, which puts him 12th in Liverpool's all-time top scorer's charts.