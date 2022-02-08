Liverpool’s Sadio Mane makes heart-warming gesture by covering entire hospital bill of young boy with life-threatening injuries during AFCON

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has overwhelmed everybody with a heart-warming gesture during the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations. He played a big role in creating history as Senegal won their first-ever AFCON title after being runners-up twice previously.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Sadio Mane: "It's the most beautiful day of my life. Of all the cups I've won, this one is my favorite. It's like a dream. As a child, I cried when the national team lost a football match." Sadio Mane: "It's the most beautiful day of my life. Of all the cups I've won, this one is my favorite. It's like a dream. As a child, I cried when the national team lost a football match." https://t.co/NNSdM7yp1G

But the Senegal international's actions outside the pitch have melted people's hearts as well. The tale's inception comes after Mane's nasty-looking collision with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha in the Round of 16 of AFCON. The impact didn't look good at first glance and the 29-year-old forward briefly collapsed on the pitch.

Mane was taken off by Senegal boss Aliou Cissé only after the Liverpool forward secured the result in his nation's favor. However, he was eventually sent to a hospital due a precautionary measure by the medical team.

The Liverpool star's heart-warming gesture

Sadio Mane was being treated for his concussion at a Cameroon hospital when he found out about another fellow patient. The family of a child with life-threatening injuries failed to gather adequate funds to pay off their hospital bills. Upon learning of their financial problems, Mane reached out to help the family by paying their bills worth of FCFA £400,000.

"I think I told you about the generous gesture that Sadio Mané made in Bafoussam in favor of a family. The latter was in distress because a motorcycle had hit their child who had broken bones and injuries all over his body; he was close to death and his parents could not afford to pay for treatment." - Declared a guest on the set of a Cameroonian channel, Equinoxetv, after the coronation of Senegal.

Mane was named the "Player of the Tournament" for his scintillating display throughout AFCON. He scored three goals and made three assists in the competition. More importantly, his actions outside football have shown his generous nature as a genuine individual.

B/R Football @brfootball During his treatment for concussion at a hospital in Cameroon, Sadio Mané paid the bill for a family with a child with life-threatening injuries due to them not being able to afford it, per @EquinoxeTv_cm During his treatment for concussion at a hospital in Cameroon, Sadio Mané paid the bill for a family with a child with life-threatening injuries due to them not being able to afford it, per @EquinoxeTv_cm ❤️ https://t.co/6NOHcPbZW9

This isn't the first time we have seen the philanthropic side of the Liverpool star. Previously his actions have benefited Bambali's underprivileged children with the help of building a school. Mane also donated £41,000 to the FCFA, a health body fighting coronavirus in Senegal some time ago.

"Sadio, who was in this hospital, finds this grieving family and asks them what is going on. We explained the situation to him and he gave them 400,000 FCFA which relieved this family. I believe that this blessing was rewarded today by GOD." - The guest adds.

Footballers need to be role models, especially in this modern era when there is so much humanitarian work to do and inspire generations with your actions.

